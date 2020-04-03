On the left side of the two-channel video, the golden leaves of a Kentucky coffeetree rustle around a cluster of heavy, brown seed pods. There are no voices, no wind or rain — just the slight movement of leaves and pods, and some thin fall sun. On the right side, a woman wearing brown pants and a black shirt sits on her knees in a white room. Her arms are extended in front of her and her upturned palms are filled with many of the same unusually large seed pods. They make dry shuffling and clicking noises as she resettles them slightly, trying to keep hold of them all.
The left side of the video is soothing, the light changing now and then as time passes. But the right side of the video displays a kind of torture, the source of which is invisible. It’s impossible to know if the woman is in a position of supplication, offering, or grief. Arms still extended, she shifts uncomfortably, grimaces, tilts her neck this way and that. Her honey-blonde hair falls over her glasses as she bows her head and whimpers.
“I’m trying to hold a bunch of pods up for as long as I can, which is not very long in comparison to a tree,” says the artist, Erin Louise Gould. “My arthritis was flaring up, though not severely, when I filmed this. It was mostly in my fingers and wrists, so some of the pain that I express is that sharpness, that deep not-wanting-to-move in my joints that changes from an ache to a cutting point.”
The video, called “I Long to be Arboreal,” is part of Erin Louise Gould: All that I have, an installation opening March 21 for by-appointment viewing at No Land Gallery. The video is projected onto a wall in an alcove of the installation space, which is the whole of the two-room, roughly 50-by-19-foot gallery. On the floor, beneath the mesmerizing peek at Gould’s external manifestation of her pain, is a huge pile of Kentucky coffeetree seed pods, which Gould has collected over the past three years from around Albuquerque, where she lives.
In essence, All that I have is a deconstruction of the existence of the unusually hardy Kentucky coffeetree, integrated with Gould’s sense of her own body. Being inside the installation should feel like a walk through her discovery and an experience of their shared life on this planet.
All that I have contains many elements of the Kentucky coffeetree — among them leaves, bark, pods, seeds, and vials of the toxic resin that holds the seeds in place in the pods. There are also woodblock prints of the pods and representations of pods made from rawhide and Gould’s own hair. There are other two-channel videos as well as a lengthy free-form essay that opens up Gould’s interior monologue. Visitors to the gallery receive a copy of the essay; it’s meant to be read as they take in the visual pieces.
The world needs to be shaken. I think that sincerity, moments of persons laid bare, fragments of dreams undreamt hopes unhoped fears met longings yearned griefs grieved gratitudes unbound, maybe all that is all any of us can do.
I have been obsessed with these trees since 2017, finding more groups and individuals when I need them most. In the beginning, when I was just starting to research the trees that I had come to love, to know well, to share my secrets with, I found that they too had lost their partner, though not recently and not of their own accord …
“Working with Erin has been both exciting and eye-opening for us,” says Alex Gill, co-director of No Land Gallery. “We’re all dealing with so much uncertainty in our local community, and working with Erin through what has been happening around the world has drawn more shades of meaning into the stories she’s telling and the questions she’s asking in her work.”
Gould, 28, is in her third year in the master of fine arts program at the University of New Mexico. She’s “technically” studying sculpture, she says, although her work has expanded both in medium and content since she entered graduate school. Her previous work in soft sculpture focused on the body, largely as it related to her health struggles. (She was diagnosed with rheumatoid arthritis when she was 16, and she battled an eating disorder for a decade, starting when she was 12.)
Today, she says, her art practice is more connected to the wider world than it used to be. It has grown an ecological focus — specifically, looking at plants as living creatures with whom we can commune. Her particular devotion is to the Kentucky coffeetree, which dates to the Miocene epoch, about 5.3 to 23 million years ago. Gould writes in her essay that the tree’s seed pods were food for large animals like the wooly mammoth, long-extinct creatures that would have been able to eat the pods whole and disperse the seeds through their excretory system, prompting germination. According to scientists, in 2020, water is the only known method of seed dispersal for the tree, which is populous in Albuquerque but is native to the Midwest.
In a 2009 paper published in the journal Oecologia — “The anomalous Kentucky coffeetree: megafaunal fruit sinking to extinction?” — plant ecologist David N. Zaya and biologist Henry F. Howe call the tree an ecological anachronism and write that “One would expect the pods to be consumed by livestock, but the pulp and seeds are toxic to cattle and sheep.” ... As to what animals might have eaten the pods historically, they say, “There were once many candidates.”
Gould equates her own over-built immune system to the tree’s tough pods and to their continued existence. They are built for a world that no longer exists, protecting themselves from invisible predators, she says. Is it out of stubbornness or resilience that they continue to make these pods, even though nothing and no one alive can eat them?
Maybe they are waiting, holding out for a world after us, a world again filled with giants, where their hardiness won’t be detrimental but beneficial, or even necessary. Maybe we are just a blip on their evolutionary timescale. I can’t imagine that I will survive long enough to see a world in which we would be considered anachronistic, though I am sure that time is coming (is it here?). I just don’t think we’ll survive it. ◀
