The act of breathing came into sharp focus during the coronavirus pandemic. We learned how the virus and its variants are transmitted and donned masks to reduce the risks of infection to ourselves and others. The mask became a part of our everyday carry. Contrast the image of a face wearing a protective mask, which restricts the ease of breathing, with the images, seared onto our collective conscious, of COVID patients, face down and intubated.
The pandemic, and all of its associations with breath, inspired South Korean multimedia artist and interactive experience designer Young-min Choi to create Cloud Mirror (2021), a project that asks us to reflect on the reality of changing our nature over a brief duration of time.
“Are you the same person that you were 10 years ago, a year ago, or even a day ago?” asks Choi in her statement on the project, which is included at Currents New Media’s 2022 festival of art and technology (Friday, June 17, through June 26). “How can we, as ever-changing beings, reorient ourselves to every passing moment?”
Cloud Mirror is installed at the Center for Contemporary Arts, one of two main venues (the other being the Santa Fe County Fairgrounds) hosting the festival. And 28-year-old Choi, who lives in New York City, is one of 75 participating artists from 16 countries from around the world.
Cloud Mirror isn’t a mirror in the conventional sense. It’s a projection.
“I use ‘mirror’ as a metaphor because, when you look at a mirror, you see an image, and you ask yourself, ‘Is that really me?’ or ‘What does that represent?’” Choi told Pasatiempo. “I wanted the users to experience themselves as phenomena transformed through time.”
When the user engages with the interactive new media installation, a desktop camera, using the Camera Connect app, captures the user’s position and their image is projected after a 3-second delay, showing them as they appeared in the recent past. A second projection shows the user in the present. If the user waves their hands around, the movement will register in both projections but not at the same time, because of the time delay. The gap between the two projections closes as the user breathes. Breathing is monitored through a headset and the information is relayed to a software program designed to slowly bring the projections into sync (view a demo at youngmchoi.com/experiments/cloud-mirror).
“I wanted to subvert that relationship where the image moves as you move,” she says. “The idea is to separate yourself from the portrayed image and see yourself as a being that changes through time. I use breathing as a tool to observe oneself because, during COVID, breath has become like a sign of death and oppression. We couldn’t breathe freely anymore and were in a blurred reality between what’s real and what’s not.”
Chordal Distance
At the heart of Cloud Mirror is the idea of connecting (or reconnecting) with oneself. In Chordal Distance, a second project, created by Choi in collaboration with Brooklyn-based composer Sylvan Zheng, the focus is on the magic of interpersonal relationships.
As its name implies, Chordal Distance, on view at the Fairgrounds, is about music. It is, in fact, a musical instrument composed of a pair of carved and sanded wood handles suspended in space that are connected by an elastic band. Two participants interact by pulling the handles away from each other, turning and twisting them. The information on the movements of the device is read by a system composed of several software programs connected to sensors in the wooden handles and activated from the handles by a power switch.
“I’ve always been interested in interactive sound and instrument design,” says Zheng, 27, who met Choi when they were graduate students at New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts. “We were interested in taking instrument design and presenting it in more of a sculptural context.”
“We were in the same class, and we wanted to do a project together that uses technology to enable some unconventional human connection,” says Choi. “It organically developed into a musical instrument.”
Choi’s background is in architecture, which she studied as an undergraduate student at the University of Seoul in South Korea. But she doesn’t have a background in music like Zheng, who’s interested in exploring generative and interactive soundscapes and creating sound-based visualizations. He grew up filling glasses and experimenting with the pitches and later became interested in computer programming.
“When I got to college, I was interested in trying to combine these interests,” says Zheng, who, along with Choi, was studying physical computing, a course which focused on interactive media and the technology used in affecting changes to computational systems.
Their collaboration, which is a more recent iteration of a project that began in their physical computing class, is about the music made between people. Let’s say that music, even if we can’t hear it, is an element in our daily interactions with others. Chordal Distance, in a sense, makes that music audible.
“It developed in a very organic way, through the combination of our backgrounds and our design process,” Choi says. “I wanted the participants to have a very meaningful interaction, like looking at the other person’s eyes and really feeling the tension through pulling the handles. It makes you feel very engaged. I wanted the focus to be on the physical interaction between the two people, looking at other people’s behavior and feeling it.”