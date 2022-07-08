Photographer Lou Peralta is looking for the heart of Mexico.
And in her work, she celebrates it through portraiture. Not the Sears portrait studio variety or those by photographers like Annie Leibovitz, who was made famous by her creative portaits in Vanity Fair. Work like that resonates because we know Grandma, or know of Keith Haring or Steve Martin, as much as the art of how they are portrayed.
Peralta knew that world well, though. Like three generations before her, she joined the noted Mexico City photo studio that her great-grandfather founded in 1910.
“I wanted to go out to the world to make reportages [photographs] and to meet renowned people and to go to the small towns to make stories and also have my private clients. That was the way I continue[d] the legacy, and it was really very exciting,” says Peralta, whose English doesn’t always conform to a native speaker’s sense of grammar or meaning.
After years of that work, she began to wonder about portraiture. What was it really?
In 2017, after 30 years as a photographer (among other roles) there, she decided to cut her own path in the medium. To push, she says, the limits of portraiture.
“So I am the first generation to really make that step only to make artistic work,” says Peralta, 58. “And that’s a special world.”
Today, Peralta’s work isn’t about faces or bodies or clothes, anonymous backdrops, or who exactly people are or where they’re from or who they love enough to pose with. Instead, Peralta’s works are tangled paeans to old and new Mexico, experiments in a world she’s just barely waded into.
Lou Peralta: Deconstructed Portraits runs through July 30 at Obscura Gallery.
‘We are all Mexicans’
She looks at you. And she looks at you. In fact, scores of shes (and a few hes) look at you, past you, beside you, or don’t bother to see you at all. In Deconstructed, you are the inadvertent center of a crowd that only reluctantly yields their stories.
Take Disassembled #31 (2018), one image in a life series Peralta began in 2017. Perhaps the most complexly layered of the 20 works in Deconstructed, the long rectangular piece offers up six female faces, all obscured to some degree.
The eyes of two femme fatales look up coyly. The first is incomplete, but recognizable as a face. In the middle image, the features seem misplaced or omitted altogether, blocked by peeled paper, lace, and what looks like red, party-ready lips scattered like rose petals. And the others? They look away or their eyes are closed. In one case, an eye on a partial face regards the viewer.
Like others in the Disassemble series, #31 conjures the notion of a portrait, but one accompanied by the kind of materials used 500 years ago (such as agave thread, amate, corn husks, feathers) and/or today (kraft paper, hand-constructed ixtle weave, plastic fabric, wood, cinnamon, and tissue paper). Also in the mix: alternative treatments of the images (for instance, faces veiled with strips from another photo or a portrait deconstructed into pieces, woven, and reassembled as a pillow).
The women are, to a one, quite beautiful — some pale skinned, some made up with cosmetics and posed as if the images were plundered from the archives of Elle or Vogue magazines. But the women are, for the lack of a better word, interrupted, like a needle skipping across a familiar song.
Jennifer Schlesinger, owner and director of Obscura, got her first good look at Peralta’s work during a San Diego portfolio review on Zoom in 2020.
“Traditionally, portraiture has been used to tell the story of its subjects and understand their heritage and way of living within it,” she says. “In the way that traditional portraiture would use objects within the frame to explain and portray this person — such as the subject holding an object of importance or wearing jewelry of importance within their family — Lou’s work takes such objects and literally embeds them within the photographic object and gives a newer tactile presentation and meaning in portraiture. By slicing and cutting the pieces, she can rearrange their physicality and give them a unique sense of identity.”
Is #31 a discussion of femininity or the way women are often objects for the famous male gaze? Or how the roles of women are prescribed, intentionally or not, in magazines, ads, and other media? No, Peralta says, that wasn’t her intention, although she’s happy the piece might spur that kind of debate.
Like all of her work, she’s striving to tell the story of what she calls the new Mexican identity.
“I would like to contribute in any way of how we see Mexicans. For example, look at my skin,” she says, the words tumbling out as if she can hardly stop them. “I am a mixture from Indigenous and Spanish. There are communities of Afro Mexicans, and we have non-binary Mexicans, and we have this really white skin — Mexicans that are people that traveled to Mexico or that were forced to go out of their countries and establish it here. And their skin is so white. But we are all Mexicans.”
Borrowing from time
Peralta began to study the Mendocino Codex, an Aztec work thought to have been created in the mid-16th century. Written in the Nahuatl language, it documents the lives of the royal, wealthy, and Everyday Joes, pre-Spanish conquest. There, Peralta found a poetic language of a world still resonating in modern day Mexico.
“I said, if I’m exploring portraits, let’s go back to see how my ancestors represent themselves, [how] they portray themselves,” she says. “So it was that that inspire[d] me, this whole series.”
The Comalli series (2020) is the result. The title is a bridge, of sorts, between the codex, which refers to the tool for making tortillas, and present-day Mexicans, for whom the comalli (or comal) is probably part of their lives or memories. Peralta compares the comal’s obvious wear with the lines on a person’s face. Both bear witness to the passage of time.
Peralta begins with her photo of a used comal. She merges the image of a man or woman (through superimposing one on the other) with these round salad plate-sized comal photos. Then, she “embeds” other materials designed to speak to traditions of Mexico. Here, though, the base image isn’t a glossy portrait, but an earthy canvas for portraits of Mexican men and women.
In Comalli 12, for instance, a man faces to our left. The surface is pebbled with pink and gray and burnt-brownie-colored splatters, as if he’s been engulfed by a universe of mangled Candy Buttons. (All of the colors and marks in this series are native to the comal, not added by Peralta.) At the bottom: strips of patterned kraft paper that, mysteriously, both contrast and blend with the background, creating a curious feeling of dimension visually. How it relates to the sitter or Mexican identity isn’t clear. Step closer, though, and you may be able to make out his serious face. But that’s about it. Like the codex itself, he’s nameless, just another new Mexican in Peralta’s pantheon of that country.
“I have seen many artists do various types of weaving of photographs, or deconstruct photographs,” Obscura owner Schlesinger says, “but Lou’s work stood out to me in that she was using her own cultural community as models and focusing on the person themselves to dig deeper into their cultural Mexican heritage.”
The photographer tells a story about asking to photograph a comal that belonged to the mother of one of her assistants. It was at least 50 years old. But the assistant’s mom refused. Peralta was surprised.
The assistant told Peralta that her mother believed that her soul flows through her hands and into the fire and then back into the comal. If Peralta photographed it, she would effectively steal the mother’s soul. “I respect that. And I believe that for them that is the translation of what they feel about their lives. We have these traditions, family traditions, to share and to take care of our family or of our souls. I think it was beautiful.”
A part of the same fabric
Photography isn’t just about light and chemicals and paper, Peralta says. It’s not taking a picture, printing it, and displaying it (or not). It’s more profound than that, because when she takes a photo, she believes her energy and her sitter’s become mixed and perhaps with it, shards of their pasts.
“The portrait is an encounter, and that’s what I’m investigating and exploring. ... And I wish people that are in front of one of my works can look at it and try to solve that puzzle. Try to connect with it and find coincidences and then try to see that we all have coincidences. In a sense, we’re all the same that we’re born with the same elements, no? That’s what I would say.”