As difficult as it might be to believe after Santa Fe’s hot summer, the city’s average high temperature on the first day of fall — September 23 — is only 61.1 degrees. On the first day of winter — December 21 this year — that number drops to 41.2 degrees.

By fall, the Santa Fe Opera and most theater companies have nearly completed their seasons, leaving concerts and poetry readings as two of the main offerings in town. As people head indoors to learn or be entertained in public, the visitation dynamics change toward museums, many of which offer exhibitions that stretch across multiple seasons.

Following is a look at what’s happening among Santa Fe’s museums this fall and winter.

