Dairan Fernández de la Fuente, Cuba
El Torneo Nacional (2019), woodblock print
Value: $650
Since 1962, The Taller de Gráfica Experimental de Habana, an experimental printmaking workshop in Havana, Cuba, has been offering instruction in lithography, etching, and woodblock printing. It’s where Dairan Fernández de la Fuente plies his craft, making multicolored woodblock prints that recall the look of vintage Art Deco ads and posters from the early 20th century, and that reflect a nostalgia for Cuba at the height of the industrial era.
Fernández de la Fuente is a master of the technique of reduction woodcut printing. For a typical color woodcut, an artist uses multiple blocks and each block is used to print a single color. The blocks can be reused. In reduction woodblock printing, all the colors are printed using one block, which is cut away before each new color is added. The blocks are never reused.
“In Cuba, this technique began being used primarily in the commercial world of cigar labels in the 19th century,” Fernández de la Fuente says. “Later, Cuba became well known for its graphic expertise in the areas of film, travel, and political posters. Graphic art in Cuba is very strong and has an impressive history to draw on.”
Fernández de la Fuente first exhibited with IFAM in 2019. His work typically sells between $200 and $450, depending on the size. Each edition is limited to 12 prints.
He uses a rich palette of colors that includes vibrant reds and yellows, earthy ocher tones, pale greens, olive greens, and blues. Maker’s marks, such as the grooves formed by his cutting tools, are evident throughout each print, lending them texture, depth, and dimension. It takes him about 15 days to carve the block, apply the color, run it through the press, let the pigment dry, and then start the process anew. “My work is unusual in that I use a lot of color, which necessitates several runs,” he says.
Fernández de la Fuente says that IFAM has been helpful, not only to his career but with broader concerns.
“First is the contact with artists from all over the world and the sharing of techniques and ideas. Secondly is the direct contact with the public and with clients, which has helped me to better focus how to exhibit my work. And lastly, is the economic remuneration, which has allowed me to continue making my work and being an artist.
“Finding materials in Cuba is difficult. I live in Havana where there are more possibilities, but it is never easy. After my success at the Folk Art Market in July of 2019, before returning home, I was able to purchase enough supplies — paper, inks, and rollers — to last an entire year.”
Fernández de la Fuente, who was born in 1968, originally attended art school in Havana to study painting.
“I took classes in printmaking, and when space opened up at the Taller de Gráfica about 10 years ago, I began doing woodblocks full-time.” The Taller de Gráfica was founded as a means of preserving traditional printing techniques and to foster artistic expression. “We use antique German presses and equipment in the same way that they were used in the past. Many of the lithography stones in our studio came to Cuba as ballast on ships in the 1700s and were used in the printing of cigar labels for many years. Each artist in the Taller creates their own work, but we all help each other whenever needed. It is a very collaborative environment. This art form will be carried on by the many students that we teach in the local art schools. We also hold exhibits in the Taller and in the community in order to foment the appreciation of these techniques with the general public.” ◀
