In-person festival
12 p.m. Friday, June 18; through June 27
Center for Contemporary Arts, 1050 Old Pecos Trail, 505-982-1338, ccasantafe.org
Admission: $7 (under 20 free)
Reserve tickets for timed entry in advance for opening weekend only at eventbrite.com/e /currents-new-media-2021-festival-cca-tickets-155849374675
Currents Virtual
12 p.m. Friday, June 18; through June 27
Access the virtual festival at ohyay.co/s/currentsvirtual
Registration is free, but some online performances and events are pay-as-you-wish
Currents 826
12 p.m. Friday, June 18; closing date to be announced.
Currents 826, 826 Canyon Road, 505-772-0953, currentsnewmedia.org
Opening weekend events
FRIDAY, JUNE 18
7 p.m.: MASS 2.0, an interactive livestream performance piece by Yuguang Zhang and Nuntinee Tansrisakul. Register online for the June 18 and repeat performances throughout the festival run at currentsnew media.org/events/mass-2-0-yuguang-zhang-nuntinee-tansrisakul. Free.
7:30 p.m.: Wind Catcher, a livestream performance piece by Wenjing Liu. Register at currentsnewmedia.org/events/wind-catcher. Free.
SATURDAY, JUNE 19
11:30 a.m.: Void*ambience: Latency, a livestream performance by Joel Ong, Michael Palumbo, and Ilze Briede. Register for the June 19 or the 8 p.m. June 26 performance at currentsnewmedia.org/events /voidambience-latency. Free.
1 p.m.: Traces of Antigone, a livestream performance by the ODC Ensemble and Elli Papakonstantinou. Register for the June 19 or 1 p.m. June 27 performance at currentsnewmedia.org/events/traces-of- antigone. Free.
3 p.m.: remote/displaced, a livestream performance by quietSpeaker. Register for the June 19 or 3 p.m. June 26 performance at currents newmedia.org/events/remote-displaced. Free.
7:30 p.m.: Hydra, a multimedia performance by David Stout and Amy Knowles. Free with admission to the in-person festival (CCA).
9 p.m.: Alive Painting, a livestream performance by Akiko Nakayama. Register for the June 19 or 8:30 p.m. June 25 performance at currentsnewmedia.org/events/alive-painting. Free.
SUNDAY, JUNE 20
1 p.m.: Where There’s Smoke, a livestream performance by Lance Weiler. Register for the June 20 or 12:30 p.m. June 26 performance at currentsnewmedia.org/events/where-theres-smoke. Free.
For a complete list of performances and events visit currentsnewmedia.org/festivals/currents-new-media-2021
