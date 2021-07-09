Cosas: Virgil Ortiz's 'Mikey,' from 'Evolution Eventually'

Cochiti potter Virgil Ortiz was reminded of the 1680 Pueblo Revolt as the coronavirus raged around the globe, and citizens everywhere donned masks and socially distanced in a desperate effort to protect one another. Ortiz highlights this connection in Evolution Eventually, a new series of black-and-white masks that highly advanced extraterrestrials wear to minimize their exposure to toxic human behavior and disease. In Ortiz’s futuristic vision, humans also wear masks in an attempt to protect themselves from the aliens.
The 10-inch-tall Mikey (2021), and seven other masked faces in Evolution Eventually, will be available at virgilortiz.com on Aug. 10, the 341st anniversary of the Pueblo Revolt. Ortiz selected the date to honor the revolution’s leader, Po’pay (Ohkay Owingeh). “Po’pay had a plan, a big plan,” he says. “He devised a remarkable feat against the invaders. He made it possible for the Pueblo culture to survive and preserve itself through the centuries.” Evolution Eventually shows that as living beings, we are more alike than different. “Aliens, humans of all colors, races, and ideologies: We must come together to survive this deadly pandemic while exposing the real invaders.”
You’ll have to ask him if you want to know who the “real invaders” are.
Working with traditional Cochiti clay and pumice stone, Ortiz uses the coil-and-scrape method to create his storyteller figures. Each piece takes about three weeks, from initial creation to sanding, painting, and firing, which happens in an outdoor pit fueled by aspen, cedarwood, and cow manure. He said the pieces in the series convey the traditional social commentary of Cochiti storytellers made by his ancestors, who used clay “to make caricatures of beings (non-Indigenous people), who were actually alien to them — never before seen.” ◀
