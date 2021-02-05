Cosas: Leon Loughridge's "Sunset Chapel"

Santa Fe’s historic Bishop’s Lodge (1297 Bishops Lodge Road, 505-819-0095, aubergeresorts.com/bishopslodge) dates back to the 1860s when Archbishop Jean-Baptiste Lamy purchased the property as a retreat he called Villa Pintoresca. Back then, it consisted of two small rooms separated by a hallway that lead to Lamy’s chapel. The chapel remains a part of the Bishop’s Lodge property to this day.
Artist Leon Loughridge made that chapel the subject of his recent woodblock print, Sunset Chapel (2021). Under a dusky sky aglow with shades of orange and yellow, the chapel rests in a verdant landscape of various shades of green. Warm colors suffuse the print, and a welcoming glow beckons from a small window on the right side of the building’s façade. Loughridge captures the rustic, nostalgic feeling of a rural New Mexico, Old World setting. It could be a scene from the past, as the past itself is preserved, even in the chapel’s contemporary setting.
“There is such a delicate balance between incorporating one’s own mood into a woodblock creation,” Loughridge says. “Memories and emotions always make their way forward as the image is being developed, complimenting or distorting the accuracy of the drawing.”
Loughridge, raised on a ranch outside of Santa Fe, developed an affinity for its landscapes from a young age. His grandmother, who was active in art circles in Northern New Mexico, provided inspiration for what would become his career. His family relocated to Colorado when he was a teenager, but New Mexico’s landscapes and rural villages remain longtime subjects for his art.
“A master of the multistep reduction process in woodblock prints, he captures the mystery and magic of New Mexico’s storied past,” says Maria Hajic, the director of naturalism and contemporary Western art at Gerald Peters Gallery. “Leon was in Santa Fe last fall sketching the historic chapel at Bishop’s Lodge. This print is a new work resulting from his on-site photographs and sketches.”
Loughridge’s color woodcuts recall the iconic Southwestern prints of painter and printmaker Gustave Baumann (1881-1971). But Loughridge’s imagery is more reductive, and he uses more subdued color tones. The contours of the tree to the right of the chapel’s steeple, for instance, are traced in dark green, but the leaves and branches aren’t rendered in detail. Its shape is filled in by a flat olive tone.
“If the question is of accuracy, is the goal to accurately portray the mood or a detailed rendering of the scene?” he asks. “For me, distortions are essential and help convey the importance of an element within the scene. An overly exaggerated distortion can confuse or distract the viewer from connecting with the image. The balance is always, ‘have I gone too far, or not far enough, to convey my emotional connection with the work?’ ”
Gerald Peters Gallery (1005 Paseo de Peralta, 505-954-5700, gpgallery.com) is currently exhibiting a selection of Loughridge’s woodblocks, including Sunset Chapel. The work can be viewed on-site (through March) or online at gallery.gpgallery.com /artist/leon-loughridge.
