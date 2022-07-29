ALFRED BLEA (booth no. 107), Por la Carne (2017), micaceous clay

Albuquerque-born ceramist Alfred Blea studied under master potter Felipe Ortega in La Madera, New Mexico. A Best of Show winner at Traditional Spanish Market in 2013 (his first year), he works in the Jicarilla Apache tradition, creating works of micaceous clay, which he collects by hand. The pottery tradition in Spanish Colonial arts includes functional wares such as jars, bowls, and plates. Micaceous wares are undecorated, but the reduction firing process can create "fire cloud" patterns and blackened surfaces. Non-micaceous pottery, which includes Nativity scenes and incense burners, and other objects, are often decorated with linear patterns in colored clay slips. Blea was juried into the Pottery and Ironwork categories.

BERNADETTE MARQUEZ (booth no. 9), Tres Flores (2021), sterling silver

Popular in the Community