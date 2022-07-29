The Contemporary Hispanic Market, like the corresponding Traditional  Spanish Market, has a larger footprint this year.

The market has a “full house” of 130 vendors, up from 90 last year when pandemic restrictions were in place, says CHM President Ramona Vigil-Eastwood. It’s a relief, she says, given that the market had expected a full house at some point last year as well.

Contemporary Hispanic Market back to full strength

Vendor at a previous market; courtesy of Contemporary Hispanic Market

