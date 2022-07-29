Contemporary Hispanic Market back to full strength

The Contemporary Hispanic Market, like the corresponding Traditional Spanish Market, has a larger footprint this year.
The market has a “full house” of 130 vendors, up from 90 last year when pandemic restrictions were in place, says CHM President Ramona Vigil-Eastwood. It’s a relief, she says, given that the market had expected a full house at some point last year as well.
The market — held Saturday, July 30, and Sunday, July 31, the same days as the traditional market — showcases works by Hispanic artists in disciplines such as ceramics, jewelry, painting, sculpture, and weaving. The Contemporary Spanish Market was created in 1986 and is billed as the world’s largest contemporary Hispanic market. The mission? “To showcase contemporary Hispanic artists, allowing them to express their creativity in their own art form,” Vigil-Eastwood says.
“The difference between the traditional and contemporary Spanish markets is that we are New Mexico artists. Some at the Traditional Market come from Southern Colorado; with us, you have to be from New Mexico and at least one-quarter Hispanic.”
Awards are given in the following categories: ceramics/pottery, fiber textile art, precious jewelry, glass art, watercolor, metal work, mixed media, drawings/scratchboard, pastels, photography, sculpture, oil/acrylic paintings, furniture, woodworking, hand-pulled printmaking, recycled found object art, non-precious jewelry, award of excellence, and first-time exhibitor.
Some artists are invited after a previous appearance in the market. Others are juried in, typically in January. They make up the balance of the artists appearing at the market.
This year the market sports a new category: literature/novelist.
“We have, I think, one artist who’s doing that this year, and we’re hoping that as the news gets around, that will pick up for us,” Vigil-Eastwood says. “I think it’s important for [writers] to be included in the arts as well.”
That artist, Roger Martínez, wrote the novel Tales of an Enchanted New Mexico and also creates art. His artwork will be featured in a booth at the contemporary market, and his novel will be sold.