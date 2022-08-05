Cochiti Kiua polychrome storage jar (circa 1800-1820), clay and paint

Cochiti Kiua polychrome storage jar (circa 1800-1820), clay and paint, 18 inches by 18 inches, VF2015.03.01; image courtesy Vilcek Foundation

When two pots from the same region share aesthetic qualities with another, despite a vast time frame existing between them, we see a continuum, a passing down of knowledge through generations. The Cochiti Kiua polychrome storage jars that Patricia Marroquin Norby (Purépecha), curator of Native American art at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, chose for Grounded in Clay share many design elements. They look like they could have been made by the same hands.

In “Bee Plant, Butterflies, and Borders,” Norby’s essay accompanying her selections for the exhibit and catalogue, she writes, “These two storage jars were created nearly a century apart, and the visual dialogue between them is compelling.”

Norby notes that the designs are painted with hand-harvested, ground, and boiled bee plant, which blackens when fired, contrasting with the white slip.

