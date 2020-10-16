In portraits of cowboys and dancers, the Rio Chama, Ghost Ranch, and White Sands National Park, a lowrider Cadillac named Chimayo, and the barn of an astronaut farmer, Craig Varjabedian’s carefully photographed images of New Mexico and the Southwest tell quiet stories that suggest the lyrical beauty of place and time.
Varjabedian celebrates 45 years as a working photographer with The Light of Days Gone By (Eloquent Light Editions, 59 pages, $34.95), released earlier this year. A 30-image exhibit of his work is ongoing at Converge Las Cruces (convergelascruces.com).
“I realized miraculously, surprisingly, amazingly — all those good words — that I’ve been doing this now for 45 years. So, we decided, at the suggestion of a collector of ours, that we needed to celebrate and mark the occasion,” says Varjabedian, 63. “The new book really is, number one, a mark of the occasion of 45 years. At least to me, that [much history] is remarkable in and of itself. Second of all, it’s a way of showing how beautiful the subjects I’ve photographed are. Thirdly, it’s a way to show, visually at least, what I’ve learned.”
The Santa Fe resident has published 14 other books of photographs and, over the years, he’s realized the value of authenticity. “My goal when I’m making a photograph then is to reveal through my picture what it’s like to stand next to me and be with me.”
Varjabedian returns to places like White Sands National Park and the Ghost Ranch Education and Retreat Center repeatedly, developing an intimacy with these familiar sites. Varjabedian developed on his White Sands portfolio by making regular trips to the gypsum dunes over a period of five years. Initially, he made these visits to clear his mind and re-center himself, but then the images came to him “fast and furious.”
“The process I go through to photograph starts off with something that grabs your attention,” Varjabedian says. He lets the subject speak for itself and avoids relying on digital editors like Photoshop. Varjabedian shoots with a digital Nikon D850, although he has an Ebony 5x7 film camera in his kit as well and will shoot on film when the subject demands it.
Born in Canada, Varjabedian studied photography at the University of Michigan and the Rochester Institute of Technology. He says he moved to New Mexico more than three decades ago, drawn both by the state’s culture and the fact that his wife took a job in Los Alamos. He wasn’t sure it would be a permanent move until a successful gallery opening of his photographs in Santa Fe made it clear that New Mexico could work for the long haul.
During his decades of work in New Mexico, Varjabedian has developed an interest in religious themes. Varjabedian explored the lives of the Penitentes in the 1991 Emmy-winning documentary En Divina Luz: The Penitente Moradas of New Mexico, on which he collaborated with Karl Kernberger. “That grew into photographing other expressions of Catholic faith here.”
Beyond his photographs of the Penitentes, Varjabedian has also captured images of working ranch hands and farmers he’s met. More recently, he’s turned his lens on Native peoples and hopes to use his portraits to better understand their resilience and traditions. His work with the pueblo peoples is just starting, but some of the results are among the 48 images included in The Light of Days Gone By.
“I’ve been photographing the land and what it wants to tell me. I’m also photographing the people that come along,” says Varjabedian, who hopes to use his images to tell their story. “The Native American work that I’m currently pursuing really came along because I wanted to understand what it was like to be Native American in this country. There’s a similarity between the way in which Native Americans have been treated, in terms of genocide, and what has happened to the Armenians, my people.”
Varjabedian often explores the themes of identity and place, says John Craig, director of Converge Las Cruces. “These portraits of people, places, and things are more than just an image printed on a piece of photographic paper; they reveal the essence of his subjects, providing us with a deeper understanding of the world around us.”
For Varjabedian, it’s all pretty simple.
“Everything that I ever photographed,” he says, “I photographed because I’m being called to it.” ◀
