When fire licks silk, the fibers burn slowly and shrink from the flames. It smells like charred hair and leaves a fine, gritty ash. Polyester, on the other hand, burns quickly. It leaves nothing behind but toxic fumes. During a 2016 trip to Hanoi, Vietnam, to research Asian painting styles, artist Lien Truong learned that burn tests are used to prove whether silk is pure or if the fine threads have been interwoven with a synthetic product.
“To burn to authenticate — that’s meaningful for me,” says Truong, who emigrated with her family from Saigon to the United States in 1975, at the end of the Vietnam War. She was then 2 years old. “Being a refugee, I’m always having to consider the idea of identity, of being authentic.” Growing up, she often wondered if she was “American enough.” And then, like others who move to America and then visit their home country, she says, she found that she wasn’t perceived as Vietnamese enough, either. “Burning silk turned into a really interesting metaphor for finding an authentic or true body — that there’s a method for that.”
Strips of singed silk in her work adorn abstract paintings that feature floating figures of 19th-century French monarchs, traditional Asian textiles, and landscapes that her parents grew up in during French colonialism in Vietnam. She fuses multiple Western and Eastern painting styles to create her own visual language.
Truong’s mixed-media paintings are included in Burned: Women and Fire, running at Turner Carroll Gallery through April 4. Her work joins the more than 20 pieces by Judy Chicago, Etsuko Ichikawa, Jami Porter Lara, Hung Liu, Monica Lundy, Meridel Rubenstein, and Karen Yank in an aesthetically wide-ranging exhibition that takes on fire as a medium, a metaphor, or both.
“There is this long tradition of using fire against women — burning witches at the stake, burning women who were criminals,” says gallery owner and curator Tonya Turner Carroll. She was inspired to organize Burned during a psychiatrist’s lecture held in the gallery in conjunction with the 2019 exhibition, Can’t Lock Me Up, a title that played on the right-wing rallying cry demanding that Hillary Clinton be jailed.
The psychiatrist discussed historical treatments for hysteria, a now passé medical diagnosis that, since antiquity, was applied to women across cultures who suffered from, among other things, serious mental illness, sexual dysfunction, and garden-variety rebelliousness. Though the definition evolved over time, hysteria was originally based on the idea that the uterus wanders freely about a woman’s body and causes all kinds of complications. As absurd as that may sound to modern ears, the condition isn’t exactly a relic of the past: Hysteria wasn't removed from the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders until 1980.
At the lecture, Turner Carroll learned that one of the treatments for hysteria in ancient Egypt was to use heat from fire to force a woman’s uterus to rise higher in the body, “closer to the heart, to make the women less crazy,” she says, her tone equal parts sarcastic and appalled. Thousands of years of useless and denigrating medical practice also included confining hysterical women to asylums. “I’m a pretty loud, disobedient woman. I would’ve been one of those women they put in the mental institution,” she says. “Ever since the [2016] election, I have felt motivated to really get behind women artists and to deal in exhibitions about the things that have shaped our collective consciousness. For instance, fire and the idea of being silenced.”
Monica Lundy’s Deviance series (2017) is intimately connected to the impetus for Burned. Lundy did archival research in Rome with the historian Annacarla Valeriano, who writes about women who were incarcerated at an insane asylum during the fascist regime of Benito Mussolini, who ruled Italy from 1922 to 1943. Using photographs (but not painting directly from life), Lundy renders the women’s portraits in coffee, gouache, and charcoal, adding torn pieces of burned paper to their faces. The sepia tones of their emotionally charged gazes enhance the sense that these women have been dug up out of history and now sit in judgment of it.
Another connected body of work is a series of “burn drawings” that Lundy made with a soldering iron on paper. They picture small glass medicine bottles from the hospital pharmacy in Santa Maria della Pietà, in Rome, a former mental asylum that is now a museum. She says the bottles reminded her of precious jewels, yet they contained poisonous substances, like mercury, that were used for experimental treatments.
While creating Deviance, Lundy thought about the futility, rage, and shame the women must have felt, since many of them were not actually mentally ill but had been locked up because “society or their families didn’t know what to do with them.” For Lundy, fire symbolically eliminates their identities and starts their lives anew. “It’s reminiscent of death, when we’re absolved of everything,” she says. “There’s redemption in that, purification.”
She mentions that one of the things she learned in her research was the importance of correct terminology. Though some who encounter Deviance have been offended by her use of the phrase “insane asylum,” rather than the more politic “mental health facility,” Lundy says that this is misguided. “I got scolded by the director of the museum for using the word therapy in the context of the asylum. I was trying to be politically correct. He said that if I think that anything that happened there was therapy, that I had no idea what I was talking about. It’s a very grave history and you can’t talk lightly about it.”
Though they have never met, Lundy and Truong both earned graduate degrees from Mills College in California, where they studied with the acclaimed painter Hung Liu. Turner Carroll calls the inclusion of all three artists in Burned a coincidence, but says that by exhibiting them together, she’s showing “this school of Hung Liu that is about social justice and activism for women.”
Born in Changchun, China, in 1948, Liu grew up working in wheat fields under the Maoist regime during the Cultural Revolution. She moved to the United States in 1984 to study art, and is known for painting people at the edges of society — an interest shared by Lundy, who says that it was while working with Liu that she developed her keen interest in art inspired by archival research. Truong fell in love with Liu’s work when she was an undergraduate, at a time when she knew of very few Asian painters. “When I found out I got in to study with her at Mills, I felt like a rock star had called me,” Truong says. “I guess that shows how important representation is.”
Liu is known for politically charged documentary images of Chinese women and children that are imbued with the weight of memory and the passage of time. Washes and drips dissolve harsh lines and borders. Some areas of the paintings are dreamlike, allowing viewers to make their own associations. Her large Garden Scene (2003, oil on canvas), which is featured in Burned, feels like a mural. One set of images gives way to another set, and that set to another. On the left are the figures of two traditional Chinese women. Turner Carroll says they represent a socially acceptable idea of femininity, and she points out their bound feet in little red slippers. The face of a preternaturally solemn young girl rises diagonally above them, as if from a mountain, but upon closer inspection the rocky terrain is actually an embroidered silk jacket that she is wearing. “This could have been a 10-year-old child, dressed up to look older and put into a catalog for prostitution,” Turner Carroll says.
Unlike Truong and Lundy, Liu’s use of fire is symbolic. An orange wash of flame sweeps up the right side of Garden Scene. Turner Carroll explains a Chinese cultural belief in which the spirits of the dead are forced to wander if they are not called home by a loved one within a certain amount of time. Liu paints portraits of prostitutes that she found in photographs, she adds. “She’s painting the same people over and over, the same 20 people. In doing that, she’s inviting the people whose lives were destroyed, who were never called back, into her paintings to metaphorically recreate them. The fire here is the fire of reincarnation: not physical reincarnation — but reincarnation of memory.”
Truong and Liu’s styles are very different. Nevertheless, viewing Garden Scene in proximity to Truong’s According to the Spectre of Blood and Water (2019, oil, silk, vintage Japanese textile, gold, and copper pigment), a shared sense of composition emerges. Truong’s figures and bodies are far more oblique than Liu's, but their placement forces the eye to move across the canvas the same way it moves across Garden Scene. They both create the effect of colors dripping and falling.
Truong says that in the new paintings for the show, singeing the silk was among the last steps, a kind of finishing work. In other recent work, however, she has burned through her canvases. She likes her work to be obliquely political; her ideas and opinions are there, if you know what to look for. She is commenting on colonialism and the West’s fetishization of Asian exoticism, as well as on the history of and hierarchy within oil painting, which has historically marginalized female painters.
“By burning the canvas,” she says, “I was thinking about disrupting that preciousness.”
