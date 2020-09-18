Every year since 1993, the European NGO network UNITED for Intercultural Action has maintained and updated what is known as the List of Deaths as a way to monitor the human cost of Europe’s strict immigration policies. Although it's not considered art, the 57-page list printed on standard paper appears in SITE Santa Fe's Displaced. "Reading something digitally, you’re just glancing. With paper, you have to stop and turn the page,” says SITE Santa Fe’s assistant curator Brandee Caoba.