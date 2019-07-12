The mixed-media exhibition I Don’t Have a Type was created by three Albuquerque artists, Caitlin Carcerano, Emma Rose Casady, and Izabelle Fernandez. The show, which opens at 6 p.m. on Saturday, July 13, at [AC]2 Gallery (301 Mountain Road NE, Albuquerque), centers on “the different lived realities of femme experience.” Carcerano is an illustrative oil painter: Her work displays women in vulnerable positions of meditation. Casady is also an oil painter, but her work is abstract: It concentrates on allowing viewers into deeply personal and vulnerable spaces, while at the same time keeping things locked away and concealed. In mixed-media painting, Fernandez creates a combination of collages and paint to showcase the two sides of being a woman. The show is on view through Aug. 11. For more information, call 505-842-8016 or visit ac2gallery.org.
