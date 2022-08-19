Tammy Garcia (Santa Clara) continues the Pueblo tradition of using hand-gathered regional clays for her pottery. Known for the intricacy and precision of her carving, Garcia makes fewer than 10 pieces a year, investing the surface of her pots and bronze sculpture with narrative imagery inspired by Pueblo life and stories, animals, insects, and traditional Pueblo designs. Her work is featured in Legacies, King Galleries’ annual Indian Market group show, which includes works by Nathan Youngblood, Steve Lucas, Jennifer Tafoya, Mateo Romero, Dolores Curran, and others. The show opens with a 3 p.m. reception on Friday, Aug. 19, and continues through Aug. 26.
Born in the town of Owosso, Michigan, in 1978, and adopted into the Reichert family, a young Aaron Reichert made portraits of his heroes from history, stage, film, and television. Still working in that vein, the artist creates portraits of celebrated Native Americans, such as Oglala Lakota leader Red Cloud (1822-1909) and Hunkpapa Lakota leader Sitting Bull (circa 1831-1890), and other figures from history. Painting became a full-time occupation for Reichert after a move to New Orleans. He captures his subjects in contemplative, solitary moments and renders them in black and white, inspired by Civil War-era photographs. He paints with a pallet knife, investing his compositions with photographic realism in a fluid technique. “Often working from archival images, I will not claim to truly understand the lives and struggles of those I paint,” he wrote in a statement. “I seek to celebrate what can be seen. To shine a light in hope that a passer-by might stop and gaze upon and consider: the humanity here on display.”
Honoring Tradition and Innovation: 100 Years of Santa Fe’s Indian Market 1922-2022 explores the history of the historic market, the largest juried Indigenous art market in the country, and the impact of federal policies on Native American art and artists, which are reflected in the trends that shaped the market. The exhibition looks at the artists and collectors who have made the market possible and features more than 200 objects by Indian Market artists from private and public collections, historic and contemporary photography, and interviews with artists and collectors. An estimated 100,000 people attend the market annually, which features approximately 1,000 Native artists from more than 200 tribal communities in the United States and Canada. Honoring Tradition and Innovation continues through Aug. 31, 2023, by admission $12, with discounts available.
Chiaroscuro Contemporary Art’s annual solo exhibition of contemporary Native American art features the work Duane Slick (Meskwaki/Ho-Chunk Nations). The exhibition, There Are No Endings, includes more than two dozen of Slick’s narrative paintings, in which he combines geometric abstraction and representational imagery of flora and fauna that bear deep connections to Indigenous cultures and traditions. The reception takes place at 5 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 19, in conjunction with the reception for the gallery’s Annual Contemporary Native Group Show, which includes works by Rose B. Simpson, Mikayla Patton, and the estates of Rick Bartow and Jeff Kahm. Both shows are on view through Sept. 10.
Chicago-based artist Chris Pappan (Kaw, Osage, and Cheyenne River Sioux) draws on the American Indian ledger art tradition of the mid to late 19th century. Ledger art, which derives its name from the ledger books from which the artists got their paper, was a common practice from the 1860s to the 1920s, particularly among the Plains tribes. In the 1960s, ledger art was revived. Pappan expands its narrative themes, which traditionally included scenes of battles, courtship, and religious ceremonies, to reflect contemporary Indigeneity. Pappan’s work is included in Blue Rain Gallery’s annual group exhibition of contemporary Native American art. The show includes works by Jody Naranjo, Helen Tindel, Hyrum Joe, and others and continues through Aug. 22 as part of a weekend of Indian Market-related events. The gallery’s annual show of new works by glass artist Preston Singletary opens with a 5 p.m. reception on Friday, Aug. 19, (through Sept. 3), and Singletary joins glass artist Dan Friday for free glass-blowing demonstrations at 11 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 20 and 21. Joe gives a painting demonstration at the gallery at 11 a.m. on Aug. 19, and Tindel gives painting demonstrations at 11 a.m. on Aug. 20 and 21.
Painter John Nieto (1936–2018) was known for his heightened color sense, which has been compared to a Fauvist palette. Of mixed Mescalero Apache, Navajo, and Spanish descent, Nieto’s subject matter is Native and includes representations of Indigenous warriors and chieftains, as well as portraits and scenes of the historic and contemporary Southwest, all of which are rendered in a mix of striking hues. “We are born with a genetic memory or consciousness of color, and everyone’s choice of color is personal,” he once said. The exhibition Forces of Color and Spirit draws from Nieto’s most celebrated period (the 1980s and 1990s). The exhibition runs through Aug. 22.