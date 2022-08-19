TAMMY GARCIA AND DOLORES CURRAND

Tammy Garcia (Santa Clara) continues the Pueblo tradition of using hand-gathered regional clays for her pottery. Known for the intricacy and precision of her carving, Garcia makes fewer than 10 pieces a year, investing the surface of her pots and bronze sculpture with narrative imagery inspired by Pueblo life and stories, animals, insects, and traditional Pueblo designs. Her work is featured in Legacies, King Galleries’ annual Indian Market group show, which includes works by Nathan Youngblood, Steve Lucas, Jennifer Tafoya, Mateo Romero, Dolores Curran, and others. The show opens with a 3 p.m. reception on Friday, Aug. 19, and continues through Aug. 26.

King Galleries, 130 Lincoln Ave. Ste. D, 480-440-3912, kinggalleries.com

