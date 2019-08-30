The living history museum El Rancho de las Golondrinas (334 Los Pinos Road) offers games and activities for children of all ages at its annual Fiesta de los Niños. Dance performances, magic shows, and arts and crafts (including candle-making) are on the schedule, as well as learning about the sheep, goats, and other animals that live on the working farm. Fiesta de los Niños is 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 31,and Sunday, Sept. 1. Admission is $8 for adults, $6 for teens and seniors, and free for kids 12 and under. For more information, call 505-471-2261 or go to golondrinas.org/festivals/fiesta-de-los-ninos.
Random Acts