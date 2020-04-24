New Mexico Department of Cultural Affairs names executive directors of two museums
Mark A. White is the new executive director of the New Mexico Museum of Art in Santa Fe and Josefa Gonzalez Mariscal is the new executive director of the National Hispanic Cultural Center in Albuquerque, the New Mexico Department of Cultural Affairs (DCA) announced in April. Gonzalez Mariscal is expected to begin on May 3 and White on May 18.
White manages a staff of about 30 at NMMA, including curators, educators, and librarians, and work with groups and initiatives within DCA.
“The museum has a rich and storied history, a remarkable permanent collection, and a fantastic record of engaging exhibitions and programs,” White said in a written statement. “I look forward to working with the museum’s staff and audience and serving the residents of New Mexico as a steward of one of their most important cultural treasures.”
White spent 11 years at the Fred J. Jones Museum of Art at the University of Oklahoma where he was the Wylodean and Bill Saxon Director since 2015. He also served as the museum’s Eugene B. Adkins Curator.
At the NHCC, Gonzalez Mariscal works with staff to develop programs in history, literary arts, performing arts, and visual arts. She will also be involved in fundraising initiatives and raising the profile of the NHCC.
“I am passionate about promoting and preserving Latinx and Latin American cultural heritage and, even more so, educating the community about it,” she said in a written statement. “I strongly believe in facilitating exhibitions, public art, workshops, and fairs that expose the public to the arts, and I am adamant about promoting equal access to quality art to diverse communities.”
Gonzalez Mariscal was a fine arts appraiser and consultant for 20 years. She has aided in the recovery and repatriation of cultural patrimony artifacts of the Americas and acted as a consultant to federal agencies on the identification of artworks to help combat the illegal trade of art and cultural artifacts. A native of Mexico City, with dual Mexican and American citizenship, Gonzalez Mariscal has a master’s degree in public service and administration with an area of focus on nonprofit management from the Bush School of Government at Texas A&M University.
Center announces winner of ME&EVE Award
Ada Trillo has received the 2020 ME&EVE Award from Center, a Santa Fe-based nonprofit organization that supports photographers. Trillo won $5,000 and a professional development package for her series, La Caravana Del Diablo, which documents a migrant caravan from Central America heading to the United States in the winter of 2020. Trillo is a freelance photographer from Philadelphia and Juarez, Mexico. Her work was selected by Jennifer Pritheeva Samuel, a photo editor at National Geographic. View the winning work at visitcenter.org.
New Mexico author’s children’s book receives Mom’s Choice Gold Award
Farming on the Rocking R Ranch, a picture book written and illustrated by Connie Perez, received a Mom’s Choice Gold Award in April. Mom’s Choice Awards are given to family-friendly products made for children. Farming on the Rocking R Ranch is the third installment of Perez’s self-published book series and the third to win a Mom’s Choice Gold Award.
Perez is a ranch wife and retired elementary school teacher. According to a press release, Farming on the Rocking R Ranch “continues to educate young readers about life on a working ranch, while also introducing new elements to returning readers.” Rockingrbooks.com.
