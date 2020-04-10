Arts Briefs April 2020

Santa Fe Playhouse’s Young Playwrights Program now online
Children ages 8-16 can take free playwriting classes online during the school shutdown through a program of the Santa Fe Playhouse. The classes are two hours and are taught via Zoom. Students engage in improvisation games and creative writing exercises, among other activities.
“Now more than ever, students need an outlet to cope with this global pandemic that has far-reaching and possibly long-term traumatic effects,” founder and director of the Young Playwrights Program, Marguerite Louise Scott, said in a news release. “Creativity is a great tool and resource to navigate these challenging times. Our current students are finding that reconnecting and being creative together via the Zoom classes is a great comfort and is a space where they can feel connected, supported, and inspired. Some of the writing is also extremely funny, so we all get to experience the healing effects of laughter.”
To join the classes, email ypp@santafeplayhouse.org or call (505) 500-4043.
Fulcrum Fund announces emergency artist relief grants
Artists in the greater Albuquerque area who have lost income as a result of coronavirus-related closures and cancellations can apply for $1,000 emergency relief grants from the Fulcrum Fund. Sixty grants are available. A program of 516 Arts and the Regional Regranting Program of The Andy Warhol Foundation, the Fulcrum Fund usually provides project grants, but the focus has shifted to supporting artists who need help with living expenses during the pandemic. Eligible artists are at least 21 years old and live within an 80-mile radius of Albuquerque. Applications are accepted through April 15. Complete guidelines and requirements are available at 516arts.org.
Scholarship program supports emerging female artists in New Mexico
Young women studying art in New Mexico can receive financial aid through a scholarship that was established in 2014 by the New Mexico State Committee of the National Museum of Women in the Arts. One deserving female student is selected annually from among the following schools: Institute of American Indian Arts; University of New Mexico; New Mexico Highlands University; New Mexico State University; Santa Fe Community College; and New Mexico School for the Arts. Prospective applicants should contact their school’s financial aid or foundation office. newmexicowomeninthearts.org
Culture Connects Coalition Artist Relief Fund exceeds fundraising expectations
Donations to an artist relief fund established by the City of Santa Fe Arts and Culture Department and the Lannan Foundation has exceeded the initial challenge grant amount of $15,000. A new challenge of $5,000 has come from an anonymous donor, the city said in a news release. The pledge total for the Culture Connects Coalition Artist Relief Fund has raised $50,000 so far, with a goal of $100,000.
The initiative is a response to the current coronavirus public health pandemic that resulted in cancellations of events and closures of arts institutions in the city. Awards from $500 to $1,000 will be made to artists in need through a grant process, with priority given to artists from economically disadvantaged communities. santafenm.gov/culture_connects_coalition
Community arts organization collecting supplies for kids
Vital Spaces hosts pop-up gallery exhibitions and offers studio space in various unlikely locations in Santa Fe. Now, with schools shut down and children at home for the rest of the academic term, Vital Spaces has partnered with the Santa Fe Teachers’ Union to get art supplies to public-school students. Santa Feans who would like to contribute Art to Go Bags should make sure that their bags contain only unused art or craft supplies. Bags can also include art books, art prompts, or lesson plans for the contents. For complete guidelines and to arrange pick-up, email contact@vitalspaces.org.
Hamilton leads 2020-2021 seasons offerings at Popejoy Hall
Lin Manuel Miranda’s massively popular Broadway musical Hamilton headlines Popejoy Hall’s 2020-2021 season. Hamilton starts Jan. 19 and runs for 24 performances, through Feb. 7. Anastasia, The Cher Show, Hairspray, and Jersey Boys complete the Haverland Carter Broadway in New Mexico series. Popejoy’s Ovation series offers 21 shows, beginning on Oct. 18 with a performance by the Righteous Brothers. Other shows in that series are The Temptations, The Daily Show Writers Comedy Tour, and The Capitol Steps. Current season ticket holders can renew their subscriptions starting April 14; new subscriptions are available beginning June 2. Subscriptions for the Broadway in New Mexico Series start at $230 and Ovation subscriptions start at $100. (505) 277-9771, popejoypresents.com/subscribe.
New Mexico School for the Arts appoints new music department chair
Pianist and composer John Rangel is the new head of the music department at New Mexico School for the Arts. Rangel, who has won 17 New Mexico Music Awards, has led the NMSA jazz program since August 2020. Originally from New York City, he worked in Los Angeles in the 1990s as a composer and performer. He has taught at Santa Fe University of Art and Design, Northern New Mexico College, University of New Mexico, and University of California, Irvine, among other institutions. As chair, Rangel’s responsibilities include curriculum oversight and student and faculty development, as well as cultivating relationships between the NMSA music program and college admissions offices. nmschoolforthearts.org
Santa Fe designer moves to Lena Street showroom
Weaver Natasha Nargis has shuttered her Guadalupe Street showroom and relocated to the Lena Street Lofts off of Second Street. She shares the new space with fashion designer Dawn Bacon, with whom she has collaborated in the past; Nargis weaves fabric and Bacon creates one-of-kind garments from it. They see clients by appointment and plan to have an opening event after social distancing orders are lifted. Natashasantafe.com; @natashasantafe on Instagram.
Meow Wolf makes list of innovative companies
Fast Company included the arts and entertainment juggernaut Meow Wolf in its annual list of the World’s Most Innovative Companies. Issued in March, the 2020 list names 434 businesses from 39 countries that are “making a profound impact on both industry and culture, showcasing a variety of ways to thrive in today’s fast-changing world,” a news release states. Meow Wolf, the Santa Fe-based company that began in 2008 as an arts collective, earned the number 50 spot on the World’s Most Innovative Companies list, as well as No. 1 in the Live Events category. meowwolf.com
