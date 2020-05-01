Windows on the Future is a new initiative that will bring art to the commercial windows of Santa Fe, Taos, and Albuquerque.
Starting Friday, May 1, artists are invited to apply to create window installations for the project, which is a partnership between Vital Spaces, The Paseo Project, and 516 Arts. The application period ends May 10. Selected artists will each be granted $500, to be paid immediately. As of press time, there are funds to pay 35 artists, and fundraising is ongoing by all three organizations. Much of the seed funding came from the Falling Colors Foundation.
“The idea is to get money out to artists now, and do the project when we can,” says Jonathan Boyd, founder and director of Vital Spaces, a nonprofit organization that coordinates artist studios and pop-up exhibition space in underutilized real estate. “We’re going to bring vibrancy to shuttered storefronts, even before non-essential businesses reopen. We’re going to bring back the energy and joy that’s been missing since the shut-down.”
The Paseo Project is a contemporary arts organization that hosts the annual PASEO outdoor art festival in Taos. 516 Arts is a non-collecting contemporary art museum in Albuquerque. Along with Vital Spaces, they will work with city governments and property owners to find vacant and shuttered storefronts, as well as active businesses that want to host the temporary installations of Windows on the Future, which will be up for about a month.
J. Matt Thomas, executive director of The Paseo Project, says that with Taos businesses and art galleries expected to struggle throughout the summer, the idea of bringing art to the windows of the historic art colony feels like an inspirational, hopeful act. “Art can help get us through, help us keep moving on.”
Applicants need not be professional artists. Anyone with a creative vision is welcome to apply. Selected artists will be paired with curators or established artists who will provide creative feedback and perspective.
Application details for Windows on the Future are available at vitalspaces.org, paseoproject.org, and 516arts .org.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.