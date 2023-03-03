Artfully ambiguous: 'Radical Abstraction'

Georgia O'Keeffe. Pink & Green, 1960. Oil on canvas, 30 x 16 inches. Georgia O'Keeffe Museum. Gift of The Burnett Foundation. © Georgia O'Keeffe Museum. [1997.6.18] Photo: Tim Nighswander/IMAGING4ART

 Georgia O'Keeffe

In 1887, the year of Georgia O’Keeffe’s birth, the only way to reach a far-off locale such as Japan involved many days aboard a passenger ship. By the 1950s, commercial flight was widespread, greatly speeding travel and providing a perspective of the planet previously unfamiliar to humanity.

She didn’t fly until she was in her 70s, roaming the globe and taking in not only foreign cultures and architecture but a bird’s-eye view of Earth’s natural beauty.