Wintertime conjures certain fragrances: cinnamon and cloves, smoke from burning pine and cedar, the crisp sharpness of clean air after a snowfall. But what greets a weary traveler who stumbles on the lonely hut of an old, wizened figure in a cold dark forest at night? The smell of herbs and boiling potions? The smell of death and decay?
In Winter Tales (through March 22), Currents 826 presents three projects by four alumni of the annual Currents New Media Festival: collaborators Miriam Langer and Saskia Wilson-Brown, Sarah Stolar, and Fern Seiden.
Although the artists’ works are not expressly about winter, they explore themes that befit the season, when days are short and nights are long and dark. The projects include an immersive sensory installation, a sculptural installation, drawings, and a video — all touching on themes from the personal to the universal and the disquiet in the deep recesses of the mind.
Miriam Langer and Saskia Wilson-Brown: That Old Witch
Deep in the forest you may chance to find an old hut that moves about of its own volition — on chicken legs. Inside you’ll meet the frightful Baba Yaga, a popular, bony-legged witch from Russian folklore who lures travelers to their fates, for good or for ill.
“She presents, visually, in all the narratives, as quite scary, but also as a figure who uses that appearance in the way of deception,” says Miriam Langer, chair of the Department of Media Arts & Technology at New Mexico Highlands University. “If you are unworthy, you’ll be terrified of her appearance, her old snaggletooth look, her iron hair, and scary countenance. But, for those who come to her with pure intentions or are pure of heart, it’s a very different experience. You gain wisdom.”
Langer and her collaborator, Saskia Wilson-Brown, created That Old Witch (2019) as a sensory experience. Six of seven wooden boxes contain scents connected to the lore surrounding the figure of the archetypal Russian crone, including the scent of a Russian forest and of Baba Yaga herself. Each box was inspired by the traditional folk art form of painted lacquered boxes, which connect to Russian folklore and legend. Each scent was developed from formulas created by Wilson-Brown, the founder of the Institute for Art and Olfaction in Los Angeles and a visiting lecturer at London’s Royal College of Art.
“Instead of depicting graphic images of the crone or the witch, we wanted to build a narrative through scent,” Langer says. “I thought a lot about what would be most true to the folklore. Each scent has top notes, middle notes, and bottom notes. If you give it time, you’ll have an experience that’s much more rich.”
The scents range from being pleasant to extremely unpleasant. The scent of Baba Yaga (in a box that stands on chicken legs, like the witch’s hut) is a mixture of the smells of earth, iron filings, and a musky odor intended to evoke the idea of the wild old woman of the forest. “If you really stick your nose in there it’s pretty intense,” says Langer.
Another box contains the scent of the three horsemen, who, at Baba Yaga’s bidding, bring the sunrise, the sunset, and the moonrise. It’s redolent of horses and ammonia.
Each box is outfitted with a programmed light panel. In the case of the box for the three horsemen, the light inside goes through a spectrum of colors, inspired by the times of day the horsemen represent.
The seventh box contains a series of bookmarks, which visitors can take as a parting gift, that describe Baba Yaga’s story and the scent profiles.
Sarah Stolar: Hospital
Hospital (2010) captures the experience of a long stay in a medical or mental facility. But contrary to the idea of convalescence and health, the experience can be an ordeal in which one is at the mercy of doctors and nurses or is there against one’s will. Hospital represents a dark side of the medical establishment, where it serves as an agent of power and control, particularly over women’s bodies and minds.
The work comprises three parts: a sculpture with a video component representing a medical marijuana dispensary; a dollhouse-like structure representing a mental hospital; and a box that contains a small embedded video (a closeup of a woman’s eyes, struggling to open from an apparently drug-induced sleep). The box with the video rotates between the sculptures on a mechanical arm.
“The work was created specifically for an exhibition I co-curated with two other artists, Jaren Bonillo and Rachael Jablo,” says Stolar. “The show was called SICK, and it was addressing the nature of health care in the current sociopolitical climate.”
The marijuana dispensary component shows a video of cannabis leaves and buds being processed. The video lies at the center of a large pile of the green dried buds, which surround it like a frame.
The dollhouse-like version of the mental hospital isn’t much to look at from the outside. Plain, pale-green boxes are stacked atop each other and held together by a metal scaffold. But inside each box is a carefully rendered miniature scene. There’s a padded room, a room with a glowing, spinning bed that inspires queasiness and dread, and a room with small vials of cotton balls and medications.
“It is very much about fantasy and imagination, but it is very autobiographical,” she says. “My father was a clinical psychologist, so the piece very much speaks to his life. He died of suicide. I made this piece after he passed. I don’t think I sat down and said, ‘I’m going to make this piece about my dad.’ But when I retroactively analyze it, I do think that is what it’s about.”
Hospital is one of several sculptural installations that Stolar has made, using the idea of a dollhouse as her blueprint. She incorporates recycled objects, props from toy trains and dollhouses, and handmade miniature furniture. “The very first one actually utilized my original dollhouse from when I was a little girl,” she says. “It was a house I built with my mother. It had working electric lights. It was very, very intricate. The idea is that I’m using this childhood toy as a metaphor. Little girls, usually, play with dollhouses to kind of imagine this adult world. You have this little house and you take care of this house, which is what you’re supposed to do when you grow up. It’s taking that notion and giving it a feminist, adult-themed twist.”
Works by Fern Seiden
Artist Fern Seiden creates works that involve the conflation of imagery. Fluid, luminous, and surreal, her work evokes a sense of memory, of the past shining through the present. “I’m showing a lot of works on paper,” she says. “I’m interested in the alchemy of modern technology and how I can combine the digital world with my traditional practice of drawing, photography, and film.”
In her works on paper, she combines different fragments and elements, including drawings and photographs, in layers to create imagined landscapes. In one instance, a woman rises from a lake or similar body of water, surrounded by the faint traces of men in old-fashioned clothing, houses, and hazy, indistinct faces — as though awakening from a dream whose imagery still lingers.
She describes works like this as being like film frames or moments caught in time. But the moments are malleable — as though different times and places have become transparent to one another so that each can be glimpsed through the other.
“I’m interested in perspective and history,” she says. “Where are we going and where are we coming from, ancestors and memory and forgotten memories, along with a very deep regard for nature and humanity.”
Daniel Jolliffe: Control Panels
A fourth project, Daniel Jolliffe’s Control Panels (2019), opens in conjunction with Winter Tales but as a separate installation. Jolliffe is a multimedia and performance artist who is interested in the ways in which technology affects human perception, experience, and knowledge. In Control Panels, he has arranged a series of colorful, eye-catching panels on a wall. The buttons, dials, and switches on the panels purport to regulate ambiguous states of being, such as uncertainty.
Imagine turning an unpleasant experience into something positive with the flip of a switch. That’s the kind of experience that Control Panels appears to offer. But Jolliffe’s devices intentionally promise more than they can deliver. He uses these attractive panels as a critique of technology’s shortcomings.
“Control Panels is a set of nonfunctional interfaces,” he says. “They have been designed to be very attractive to the viewer; you really want to touch them and turn the dials. This is the crux of the work: to show how attractive technological interfaces draw you in and make you lose track of who you are and your emotions. The naming of the functions in Control Panels is a comment on how far apart the function of technology and basic human emotions are.”
It’s not just that the panels don’t do anything — they lack the nuance or subtlety of actual human emotion and experience. You can only turn the dial on a piece called Yes, Yes and Yes, for instance, from one “yes” to another “yes.” You can only flip the switch on a piece called Uncertain, Hesitant and Vacillating from one variant of indecisiveness to a word that means essentially the same thing. In addition, the seemingly random digital display that accompanies one panel, which is supposed to keep track of the last moment you experienced pleasure, is entirely ineffectual, because it merely displays a number and not a time.
Jolliffe points to the absurdity of using technology as a mediating factor between experiencing real human emotion and expressing it. Think about that the next time you hit “like” on that Facebook post. ◀
