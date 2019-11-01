Dixon, New Mexico, is known for its fruit orchards, organic farms, and high population of artists. Each fall, the artists open their studio doors and welcome the public to see where they create their paintings, sculptures, ceramics, glass art, and woodwork, among other creations. The free event has been going on for 38 years and includes the studios of Eli Levin, Al Tyrrell, Sheena Cameron, and Robin Stanaway. The Dixon Studio Tour runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 2, and Sunday, Nov. 3. A downloadable studio map is available at dixonarts.org.
