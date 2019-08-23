Short film explores immigrant crossings
De La Luz — Spanish for From the Sun — is a dramatic short film shot in Las Cruces, New Mexico, and El Paso, Texas. Director Alfonso Loya, cinematographer Tony Marquez, and writer and producer Julian Nuñez utilized the talents of actors from Las Cruces, El Paso, and Juárez, Mexico, in their story about a young immigrant family facing a dangerous crossing.
“I wrote this film in search of an answer, but only found more questions,” Nuñez said in a press release. “There isn’t a simple solution, and the situation is getting worse. We are not politicians, or activists, we are artists. We visualize the issues, and let you decide.”
De La Luz is now in the post-production phase. For more information and to view a trailer, go to delaluzfilm.com.
Silver Bullet Productions to receive Governors’ Award at Rocky Mountain Emmys
A Santa Fe-based educational filmmaking program, Silver Bullet Productions, will receive the Board of Governors’ Award from the Rocky Mountain Southwest Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences at a ceremony in Scottsdale, Arizona, on Sept. 14. Silver Bullet Productions is a nonprofit organization that works on filmmaking projects with rural and tribal communities and students to improve historical awareness and support cultural preservation. In a press release, Rocky Mountain Southwest Chapter president Doug Mummert said, “Education is one of the cornerstones of our Academy, and we believe Silver Bullet Productions exemplifies this by making a significant impact on the community and future of our industry.”
Local artist wins awards
Carole Belliveau received the grand prize in the international competition of the Representational Art Conference, known as TRAC2019, for her painting, The Beating Heart of a Dove. Belliveau was also selected as the June merit award winner in the Art Muse Contest for another painting, In the Realm of Mystery. Belliveau made limited-edition collectible dolls for 25 years before turning to painting in the 1990s. She moved to Santa Fe from northern California in December 2018. For more information about Belliveau, go to carolebelliveau.com.
Local Streaming Service offers 20 years of film fest selections/Early-Bird Ticket Sales for SFFF
A Santa Fe-based media company, Xerb.tv, has partnered with the Santa Fe Film Festival to stream selections from the festival’s 20-year history, available by subscription at $5 per month. The Santa Fe Film Festival has been held annually since 2000 and focuses its screenings and events on independent and small-budget movies, as well as on the New Mexico film industry. According to a press release, the Santa Fe Film Festival is the first festival in the world to launch such a streaming service. Sixty-three percent of the subscription proceeds go to the filmmakers and the rest are split between the Film Festival and Xerb.tv. In the press release, company co-founder and CEO Eric Streeper said that he created the service to give independent creators access to distribution and a mechanism for potentially leveling the playing field between grassroots filmmaking and large media companies. To see the films available from the festival, as well as other Xerb channels, go to xerb.tv/discover.
Early-bird ticket sales for the film festival’s 11th outing (Feb. 12-16, 2020) begin Oct. 16 and run through Oct. 20. The discounted passes are $250 and include access to all films, performances, panels, workshops, and after-parties (but do not include admission to the filmmaker brunch). Regular passes cost $325 and go on sale Sept. 23. Early-bird passes are available until Sept. 9 at goelevent.com/SIFF/Pass/Sale.
Santa Fe Studio Tour moves from summer to fall in 2020
Santa Fe Studio Arts Collective is moving its annual studio tour from June to October in order to coincide with tourism connected to the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta. The 2020 Santa Fe Studio Tour is slated for Oct. 2, 3, 9, and 10. The tour gives residents and visitors an opportunity to meet Santa Fe-based artists, see their work outside of a gallery setting, and buy art directly from creators. Studio locations and news about the tour can be found at santafestudiotour.com. A related project of Santa Fe Studio Arts Collective is Santa Fe Studio Experience 365, through which people can arrange visits to artist studios year-round. For a list of participating artists, go to sfse365.com.