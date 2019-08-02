Center for Contemporary Arts undergoes renovations
The Center for Contemporary Arts (1050 Old Pecos Trail) is bringing its cinema restrooms into compliance with ADA codes and to improving lighting and traffic flow in the lobby. External lighting near the parking lot is also being upgraded. The renovations, which are expected to be completed in early September, also include installing a new roof on the main building and on the Tank Garage Gallery, structures that a CCA spokesman said date to 1943. The Center for Contemporary Arts was established in 1979, and its facilities are located on the campus of the Armory for the Arts.
Santa Fe Clay leaves Railyard District for Banana Lane
Santa Fe Clay left its longtime home in the Railyard District on Aug. 1 and relocated to three acres of land at 5 Banana Lane, just north of Tesuque Pueblo. Santa Fe Clay opened next to the train tracks off Paseo de Peralta in 1974 with studio and gallery space for ceramic artists and became known for its public lectures, classes, and workshops. Rod Andres and Mark Grischke purchased the business in July 2017 and soon decided that the warehouse-style facility no longer suited their needs. The new space offers studio members and customers the same array of services and will include an expanded retail store for art supplies, as well as ample parking.
“The Railyard District’s much-touted redevelopment hasn’t brought in any significant business,” Andres said in a written statement. “Many of the buildings are still unoccupied and even though we’ve read recent news stories about filled vacancies, the incoming tenants are unlikely to attract any sort of real activity to the neighborhood.” He said that the Santa Fe Clay owners felt forced out of the area by constant problems with vagrants, drug users, and other criminal behavior, and by limited parking and rising rental costs.
“Santa Fe prides itself on being a great supporter of the arts,” Grischke said in the statement. “Unfortunately, that’s not been our experience. We took over a well-known but struggling business and quickly realized that the goals we’d set — better pay for employees and teachers, health benefits and a 401k plan, along with more involvement with local artists and schools — weren’t sustainable in this environment.”
For more information, call 505-984-1122 or go to santafeclay.com.
Violet Crown offers baby-friendly movie screenings
Caregivers are invited to watch movies with their small children at Baby’s Day Out screenings held at 2 p.m. on Tuesdays at Violet Crown (1606 Alcaldesa St.). During the screenings, the lights are turned up, the sound is lowered, and audience members can move around to accommodate the needs of infants and toddlers without disturbing other moviegoers. Changing stations with diapers and wipes are located inside the theater. Titles for Baby’s Day Out screenings are announced one week ahead of time at santafe.violetcrown.com, and advance ticket reservations can be made via the website. For more information, call 505-216-5678.
Novenson Gallery moves from Canyon Road to De Vargas Street
Sara Novenson Studio Gallery has moved to 221 E. De Vargas St. after 23 years on Canyon Road. The new 1,500-square-foot gallery space is located just east of the San Miguel Mission and the Oldest House, off of Old Santa Fe Trail. Novenson is a painter of landscapes and works with biblical themes centered on Judaica. She is also the author/artist of the self-published Illuminated Visions, Women of the Bible and a guidebook, Sacred Women: Source of Light. A public reception for the new space takes place from 4 to 7 p.m., Friday, Aug. 2. For more information call 505-983-9662 or go to novenson.com.