New directors at Vital Spaces
Raashan Ahmad and Hannah Yohalem are the new co-directors of Vital Spaces in Santa Fe. The organization helps to repurpose vacant real estate as affordable workspaces for local artists. Ahmad is a recording artist and DJ with experience in community organizing. Yohalem is an art historian who previously worked for Vital Spaces as program director. The new co-directors are currently working on CoViD-safe community engagement programs.
Popejoy Presents postpones series
Previously scheduled to open on Jan. 17, Hamilton will now premiere at Popejoy Hall at the University of New Mexico on Aug. 18. The Broadway hit that reimagines the life of Alexander Hamilton was rescheduled because of potential safety concerns with the CoViD-19 pandemic. Other postponed programs include Hairspray, The Temptations, and The Broadway Princess Party. For a full list of postponed or canceled performances, go to popejoypresents.com.
GVG Contemporary moves to midtown
After a decade in the Canyon Road art district, GVG Contemporary is moving its gallery space to its former warehouse in midtown. Owned by Blair Vaughn-Gruler and Ernst Gruler, the gallery specializes in abstract art and jewelry. In response to state health orders and the pandemic, GVG has phased into more virtual exhibitions and online programming. GVG also decided to use its storage building in midtown as a full-time gallery.
Historic treaties go digital
The Museum of Indian Arts & Culture and the National Archives and Records Administration partnered to make ratified Indian Treaties easier to access for researchers. The Indigenous Digital Archives Treaties Explorer, or “DigiTreaties,” online tool makes 374 treaties readily available online. Some of these historical documents have recently been preserved and are available online at DigiTreaties.org.
New Mexico Museum of Natural History & Science suspends free admission temporarily
Located in Old Town Albuquerque, the Museum of Natural History & Science showcases local fossils and astronomy. Like other New Mexico Department of Cultural Affairs institutions, the Natural History Museum reopened on Sept. 24. Previously, admission was free to New Mexico residents on the first Sunday of each month, but the museum has revised its policy and will charge admission on Sundays. The decision was made, in part, to ensure that long lines do not become a health hazard. Tickets can be purchased online and start at $5 for children, $7 for seniors, and $8 for adults at nmnaturalhistory.org. — Jason Strykowski
