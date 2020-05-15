Santa Fe Opera and Santa Fe Chamber Music Festival cancel 2020 seasons
On May 11, Santa Fe Opera general director Robert K. Meya announced the cancellation of the 2020 season, which was scheduled to open on July 3. The cancellation includes the season’s five productions — Rossini’s The Barber of Seville, Mozart’s The Magic Flute, Antonín Dvořák’s Rusalka, Richard Wagner’s Tristan und Isolde, and the world premiere of an operatic version of M Butterfly, with a score by Huang Ruo and libretto by David Henry Hwang — as well as all associated activities, including the apprentice scenes performances, backstage tours, the children’s summer camp program, and seminars for adults.
The Santa Fe Chamber Music Festival also canceled its 2020 season, scheduled to open July 19. Highlights of the 41-performance season would have included the world premiere of A Song by Mahler, a chamber opera composed by festival artistic director Marc Neikrug; a solo recital by legendary pianist Richard Goode; a performance of Beethoven’s complete piano trios over a three-evening span; and a vocal recital series that featured mezzo-soprano Michelle DeYoung and tenor Paul Groves, among others.
Ticket holders for the 2020 festival can donate the value of the tickets back to the company as a charitable contribution; receive a credit for their value to be applied to purchases for the 2021 or 2022 seasons; or pick up a refund. Patrons can also request a combination of the three options. 505-982-1890, santafechambermusic.com.
New Mexico Arts allocates $1.5 million for nonprofits
New Mexico Arts, a division of the New Mexico Department of Cultural Affairs, will allocate $1.5 million in state and federal funds to nonprofit arts organizations, colleges, universities, K-12 schools, tribal governments, and government entities throughout New Mexico to help sustain them during the CoViD-19 crisis.
In an ongoing survey, the national organization Americans for the Arts found that the coronavirus pandemic had a total economic impact of more than $1.2 million on New Mexico’s arts and culture sector as of April 30. The funding will come from the New Mexico Legislature and governor-approved state budget for 2021, a partnership agreement between New Mexico Arts and the National Endowment for the Arts, and the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. A third of the overall funding is designated for use by New Mexico’s rural communities. The funds are intended to offset the financial burdens of recent closures by helping organizations retain their full- and part-time positions, independently contracted artists, arts administrators, and arts educators.
Indian Market goes virtual
In the wake of canceling the 2020 Santa Fe Indian Market, its host organization, the Southwestern Association for Indian Art (SWAIA), has partnered with the Clark Hulings Fund for Visual Artists (CHF) to create a virtual market to support Native artists and provide sales opportunities amid the coronavirus pandemic. The affiliation will aid individual artists as well as support year-round economic opportunities for Native artists.
“The partnership with the Clark Hulings Fund arrives at a moment when SWAIA is approaching our centennial year — establishing new methods of assisting Native artists and preparing them for success in the next 100 years. We are fortunate to receive the expertise of the Clark Hulings Fund, which offers extensive art-business programming to communities,” said SWAIA executive director Kim Peone in a news release.
Audiences and collectors will be able to participate in a juried online market in August. The virtual platform will accommodate more artists than the physical market in downtown Santa Fe, at which space is limited. Swaia.org.
Poeh Cultural Center supports Native artists’ sales
The Poeh Cultural Center (78 Cities of Gold Road, Pojoaque, 505-455-5041) has launched a Native Artist Market Place Facebook group (facebook.com
/poehculturalcenter) that’s open to Native artists.
“The Poeh Cultural Center established this Facebook group to support Native artists during this global pandemic. We hope to encourage the continued creation of Native arts,” Executive Director Karl Duncan said in a news release.
The Poeh Cultural Center is located at Pojoaque Pueblo. In addition to the Facebook group for Indigenous artists, the center also offers a series of online tutorials about business development and emergency grant information. The center will assist artists in completing relief grants during this crisis. Poehcenter.org.
The deadline for applications is 5 p.m. Friday, May 15; nmarts.org.
Joy Harjo appointed to second term as poet laureate
The Library of Congress announced in April that Joy Harjo has been appointed to a second term as the nation’s poet laureate. A member of the Muscogee Creek Nation, Harjo, 68, is the first Native American and the 23rd poet to hold the post. During her first year in the role, Harjo has focused on connecting with other Native poets and expanding her presence online. Among the new initiatives for her second term, which begins Sept. 1, is “Living Nations, Living Words: A Map of First Peoples Poetry,” a digital interactive map featuring contemporary Native poets, including videos of them reading their work. It will be added to the Library’s historical collection of maps, which is among the largest in the world, The New York Times reported. Born in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Harjo attended high school at the Institute for American Indian Arts and studied creative writing at the University of New Mexico.
