Oasis Theatre Company launches 2020 season in new home
John Patrick Shanley’s love story about rural Irish farmers, Outside Mullingar, opens Oasis Theatre Company’s 2020 season, on Thursday, March 19, at the company’s new permanent space at 1114 Hickox Street. Oasis has been operating in Santa Fe since 2017, utilizing the stages of other theater companies. With the purchase of the historic 1929 Garcia’s Grocery Building in the Railyard area, Oasis will carry on the tradition of collaborating with local groups outside of its theater season, which continues on April 30 with Going to See the Elephant, a story of 1870s Kansas frontier women, written by Karen Hensel and Elana Kent (through May 17). The final production for Oasis in 2020 is Pierre Beaumarchais’ 1773 classic The Barber of Seville, opening July 9. 917-439-7708, theoasistheatre.com.
CURRENTS New Media to host conference on future of technology
SITE Santa Fe and CURRENTS New Media will host Currents Conference 2020 from June 14 to 16 at SITE (1606 Paseo de Peralta). This new conference is scheduled during the run of the annual CURRENTS New Media Festival, June 12 to 21 at El Museo Cultural de Santa Fe and other venues. According to a news release, the conference is about the future as seen through the lens of emerging media. The conference extends the art-centric world of the festival to explore what organizers believe are the two technologies that will shape culture in the 2020s: artificial intelligence and extended reality. “Our goal is to investigate the unconventional and the uncomfortable, as new technologies continue to change faces and change uses,” the release says. Early bird passes to the conference are available at currentsnewmedia.org.
Jono Manson releases new album
Local music staple Jono Manson drops his 10th solo album, Silver Moon, on April 10. He recorded the 13 tracks at the Santa Fe studio that he runs, The Kitchen Sink. A news release states that Silver Moon plays “like a journey through the genres that have defined [Manson’s] storied career: from rhythm and blues to rock and roll, soul, Americana, and pop.” Manson’s voice is often reminiscent of Tom Petty’s; his charming brand of comfort rock also shares a measure of Petty’s timelessness. Among the many guest artists on Silver Moon are Eliza Gilkyson, Eric McFadden, and Joan Osborne. Silver Moon will be available for purchase at jonomanson.com.
Johnny D. Boggs honored for lifetime achievement
Western Writers of America (WWA) has named Johnny D. Boggs as the recipient of its 2020 Owen Wister Award for Lifetime Contributions to Western Literature. Boggs, a Santa Fe resident, will receive the award at the organization’s June convention in Rapid City, South Dakota. During the convention, Boggs will also be inducted into the Western Writers Hall of Fame (which is located at the Buffalo Bill Center of the West, in Cody, Wyoming). His many novels include West Texas Kill (2011), Legacy of a Lawman (2011), Hard Winter (2009), and Doubtful Cañon (2007), all of which have won Spur Awards from WWA. Boggs is the recipient of eight Spur Awards — a record in the nonprofit organization’s 67-year history. He has also been a Spur finalist 13 times. In a news release, former WWA president Kirk Ellis said that Boggs’ writing is “infused with a profound respect for the historical record as well as a passion for the frontier. His sharp former reporter’s eye is finely attuned to nuances of speech and character, and his prose crackles with vernacular energy.”
New Mexico Museum of Art installs Tom Joyce sculpture
On February 6, Tom Joyce’s sculpture, Berg XV, 2013/2014, was installed at the New Mexico Museum of Art. Located in front of the museum (107 W. Palace Ave.), the 16,800-pound sculpture is part of a larger body of work that the internationally acclaimed artist has been working on since 2005. The pieces are forged from remnants of large-scale industrial forgings; Berg XV was made from a section of high-carbon iron ingot. Joyce is a formally trained blacksmith who has been exhibiting his work since 1981. His many accolades include a 2003 MacArthur Foundation Fellowship and New Mexico Governor’s Award for Excellence in the Arts in 2009. Joyce has studios in Santa Fe and Brussels. Berg XV is on loan from the Tia Collection and, according to a news release, will be on display at the New Mexico Museum of Art for several years.
Historic New Mexico public broadcasts to be preserved
A $485,000 grant from The Council on Library and Information Resources will fund the New Mexico Public Media Digitization Project, a two-year collaboration between New Mexico PBS and The American Archive of Public Broadcasting to digitize and preserve historic New Mexico television and radio programs and make them accessible to the public. The project will rescue programs that were recorded on obsolete formats, some of which date back 50 years. A news release states that the collection will “showcase the richness and complexity of New Mexico’s social, political, cultural, and artistic landscape, with content by and about underrepresented topics and communities, including New Mexico’s indigenous and Hispanic populations.” The collection includes programs produced between 1970 and 2018 by New Mexico PBS, KRWG in Southwestern New Mexico, KENW in Eastern New Mexico, KUNM-FM at the University of New Mexico, and KANW-FM in Albuquerque.
The Art Club Gallery to sell art made in New Mexico
On March 1, Raquel Underwood opened The Art Club Gallery (225 Canyon Road), a new retail space dedicated to fine arts and crafts made in New Mexico. Underwood is exhibiting artists working across media, including painters, woodworkers, metalworkers, ceramicists, and fabric artists. A news release states that the work includes contemporary twists on traditional techniques and styles, and many of the materials are upcycled or locally sourced. Says Underwood: “There are incredibly skilled artists in New Mexico whose work is well above craft-fair level but priced below the multi-thousand-dollar range found in so many galleries. I’m trying to fill a void so that everyone — locals and visitors — can afford interesting, heirloom-quality art that will be especially cherished because it’s made here.” 505-795-2295, artclubgallerynm.com.
