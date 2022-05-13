Art & Culture briefs

Renee Romero, After Naptime, (2021), pigment print

HEAD OF FOLK ART MUSEUM MOVES ON

Khristaan Villela, the executive director of the Museum of International Folk Art, has been hired as an associate director at Getty Research Institute in Los Angeles. He begins his post as head of Dissemination and External Affairs this summer.

Khristaan Villela

“During his tenure, Dr. Villela has increased the visibility of the museum, while forging new partnerships within and beyond the department that have benefited New Mexicans across the state,” said Debra Garcia y Griego, cabinet secretary of New Mexico Department of Cultural Affairs.

