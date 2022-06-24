Art & Culture briefs

Wheelwright Museum finds new director in The Netherlands
The new director of the Wheelwright Museum of the American Indian is swapping the lowlands of northwestern Europe for the higher lands of Northern New Mexico.
Henrietta Lidchi takes over at the Santa Fe museum in September. She’s currently the head of research and collections at the National Museum of World Cultures in The Netherlands.
“With her international background and global perspective, her worldview can help shape and provide vision for the institution for the future while acknowledging the museum’s unique sense of place and deep connection to the American Southwest,” William G. Howard, Wheelwright board president, stated in a news release.
Lidchi served for years on the board of the Native American Arts Studies Association, including as its vice president from 2016-20.
At Wheelwright, she replaces Jean Higgins, who has served as interim director since the retirement of director Jonathan Batkin in April 2020 and will remain with the museum.
The Wheelwright Museum lists its mission as respecting, supporting, recording, and presenting the living traditions and creative expressions of Native American peoples. wheelwright.org — Brian Sandford
New Mexico involved in survey of arts industry’s impact
New Mexico is participating in a twice-a-decade study of the impact of the nonprofit arts and culture industry nationwide.
Americans for the Arts surveys are set to be collected from attendees at various arts-related events through April 2023, with results publicized in September 2023. New Mexico will receive a report detailing the number of jobs supported and how much revenue is generated.
According to New Mexico Arts, the creative sector contributes about $5.9 billion to the state’s economy each year.
New Mexico Arts is the state arts agency. Americans for the Arts is a service organization based in Washington, D.C. newmexicoculture.org — B.S.
Olea is James Beard winner
The second time was the charm for Sazón executive chef and co-owner Fernando Olea.
Olea was named the James Beard Foundation Awards Southwest region Best Chef winner on June 13 at a ceremony in Chicago. He was a James Beard semifinalist in 2020.
Two of the five finalists for the Southwest region — which includes New Mexico, Arizona, Nevada, and Oklahoma — were Santa Fe chefs. Martín Rios, chef and owner of Restaurant Martín, who was the second local finalist, also was in Chicago for the event.
The James Beard Awards, established in 1990 and first handed out in 1991, are considered top accolades in the American restaurant scene. jamesbeard.org — B.S.
Another new direction for Pro Musica
Santa Fe Pro Musica has appointed Carol Redman as its new music director, effective immediately. Redman, who co-founded the group 42 years ago with her husband Thomas O’Connor, was for many years its principal flutist and associate music director.
The release announcing her appointment stated that she will manage Pro Musica’s 2022-23 season and plan the concerts for 2023-24. In addition, Redman “will guide and support the board of trustees, along with the executive director and a newly established musicians advisory council, in creating the post-founder structure that will best serve the mission and continued success of the organization.”
It’s another sudden gear shift for an organization that alienated its artistic director, pianist Anne-Marie McDermott, who announced two months ago that she was leaving before the first season that fully reflected her planning even began.
In the wake of her departure, O’Connor and board president Tim Terell said Pro Musica was heading towards a new model that would utilize a consortium of artistic partners instead of a single director. “We have clarity that we didn’t have before,” O’Connor said at the time. “We see that there is a better way to go forward with artistic leadership.”
That approach could still be a possibility, but in a more distant future. Meanwhile Redman is essentially succeeding her husband, who is the group’s music director emeritus. sfpromusica.org — Mark Tiarks/For The New Mexican