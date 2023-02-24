Art & culture briefs

Albuquerque flamenco company travels to international festival
Yjastros: The American Flamenco Repertory Company, based at the National Institute of Flamenco in Albuquerque, will be the first American company ever to perform at the prestigious Festival de Jerez in Jerez de la Frontera, Spain, on Tuesday, Feb. 28. The group is unique in its conception as a repertory company. The customary format in flamenco includes a headlining artist presenting their work. Yjastros offers choreography by many of the leading flamenco artists in the world, thanks to the institute and the dance department at the University of New Mexico, which helps fund a continual roster of visiting artists.
Yjastros is directed by Joaquin Encinias. Along with his sister Marisol, and mother, Eva, they run the Albuquerque Flamenco Festival every summer, as well as year-round direction of a flamenco program within the department of theater and dance at UNM, classes for all ages at the institute, as well as Tierra Adentro, a charter school for Spanish music and art in Albuquerque. Yjastros performances look unlike any other flamenco performance. “I’m a student of dance,” Joaquin Encinias says. His use of space is reminiscent of modern dance and ballet. “It’s not about one individual. It’s about the group. It’s a more democratic way of presenting dance.”
“Yjastros means ‘stepchildren.’ We are non-Spanish, non-Gypsy Americans who are dedicated to flamenco.” The name of their show, Xicano Power comes from a 2004 Yjastros dance by Israel Galván which explores the idea of New Mexican dancers as mixed-bloods and border residents. The group will travel to Spain with 10 dancers, five musicians, and four backstage personnel. Xicano Power can be seen at the Albuquerque festival this summer. nifnm.org — Michael Wade Simpson/For The New Mexican
NEA funds SITE Santa Fe program
SITE Santa Fe has received a Grants for Arts Projects award for $30,000 from the National Endowment for the Arts in support of Going with the Flow: Art, Actions and Western Waters, which will feature work that explores the role of water in the Southwest. SITE will hold an opening celebration for Going With the Flow on April 14. The NEA announced a total of 1,251 Grants for Arts Projects awards, totaling nearly $28.8 million.
“The National Endowment for the Arts is proud to support arts projects in communities nationwide,” said NEA Chair Maria Rosario Jackson as part of an official statement. “Projects like Going with the Flow at SITE Santa Fe strengthen arts and cultural ecosystems, provide equitable opportunities for arts participation and practice, and contribute to the health of our communities and our economy.” April 14, 5 to 9 p.m., SITE Santa Fe, 1606 Paseo de Peralta, 505-989-1199, sitesantafe.org — Brian Sandford
Program to benefit local social initiatives
Creative Santa Fe is teaming up with local restaurants in an effort to raise funds to benefit the community. The program, Dine Out for a Change, involves partnering with restaurants to hold fundraising dinners. Three restaurants — Sweetwater Harvest Kitchen, Cafecito, and Palace Prime — have volunteered to donate portions of a fundraising dinner to the cause. Sweetwater’s fundraising dinner will be held on March 16; Cafecito’s will be on May 4, and Palace Prime will benefit the cause on June 16. A percentage of the profits go to the yet-to-be-named charitable recipient chosen by Creative Santa Fe. Creative Santa Fe chose the Santa Fe Public Library as its charitable recipient in 2022, and it ultimately contributed $20,000 to fund reading programs. creativesantafe.org. — Spencer Fordin