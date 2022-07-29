Art & Culture Briefs

Santa Fe Opera to broadcast 2022 productions
Listeners can take in live music from productions in Santa Fe Opera’s current season — with commentary in English or Spanish — via 95.5 KHFM on Mondays at 6 p.m. in August.
Each will be broadcast live from the Crosby Theatre at the opera. They will feature commentary by soprano and KHFM host Kathlene Ritch, as well as tenor and SFO Chief Artistic Officer David Lomelí.
The broadcast schedule: Carmen, Aug. 1; The Barber of Seville, Aug. 8; Falstaff, Aug. 15; Tristan und Isolde, Aug. 22; M. Butterfly, Aug. 29. santafeopera.org — Brian Sandford
New executive director at Albuquerque museum
Anthony R. Fiorillo has been appointed the executive director of the New Mexico Museum of Natural History & Science in Albuquerque.
Fiorillo will oversee daily operations at the museum beginning Sept. 19.
He has been a senior fellow since 2020 at the Institute for the Study of Earth and Man at Southern Methodist University. He spent 20 years on the senior leadership team at the Perot Museum of Nature and Science in Dallas and over his career has largely studied dinosaurs and their environments.
The New England native received a doctoral degree from the geology department at the University of Pennsylvania. Fiorillo takes over the top job from museum deputy director Gary Romero, who has been serving as interim director since October 2021.
“New Mexico has a unique legacy in natural history and science, and New Mexico Museum of Natural History & Science is a recognized leader in inspiring a greater appreciation of science and the natural world we all share,” Fiorillo said in a press release. nmnatu ralhistory.org — B.S.
NEA awards Big Read grant to the Santa Fe Public Library
The National Endowment for the Arts selected the Santa Fe Public Library to receive a 2022-2023 NEA Big Read grant in the amount of $15,000. The grant will support a community reading program that goes from September through November. The program will focus on the novel There, There (Knopf, 304 pages, 2018) by Cheyenne and Arapaho author Tommy Orange, and it explores the struggles faced by a community of Native Americans living in Oakland, California. “The Santa Fe Public Library is honored to be selected to host an NEA Big Read program in 2022,” said Community Services and Library Director Maria Sanchez-Tucker in a news release. “We are looking forward to once again coming together as a community to share a good book, conversation, and strengthen our connections through reading and learning.” The NEA’s Big Read program was developed in partnership with Arts Midwest to broaden individuals’ understanding of the world, their communities, and themselves through shared reading experiences. The Santa Fe Public Library is one of 62 organizations nationwide, and the only one in New Mexico, to receive a Big Read grant for the 2022-2023 award year. santafelibrary.org — Michael Abatemarco
New deputy directors named for two state museums
The New Mexico Department of Cultural Affairs (DCA) announced in July the appointment of Melissa S. Powell as deputy director of the Museum of Indian Arts and Culture (MIAC) and Laura J. Mueller as deputy director of the Museum of International FolkArt (MOIFA). Powell, a museum professional with a doctorate in anthropology from the University of New Mexico, was curator of collections and assistant research professor at Anthropology Research Collections, School of Human Evolution and Social Change, at Arizona State University in Tempe before coming to MIAC. She curated two previous exhibitions at MIAC: Huichol Art and Culture: Balancing the World and Secrets of Casas Grandes: Precolumbian Art and Archaeology of Northern Mexico. “I look forward to working closely with the new director and members of the museum’s Indian Advisory Panel (IAP) to support exhibitions and educational programs that highlight the vital cultural histories, arts, and languages of Native people of the Southwest,” Powell said in a statement. Mueller, who earned a doctorate in Japanese Art History at the University of Wisconsin–Madison, was formerly the curator of art at the Portland Japanese Garden in Portland, Oregon, and is the founder of MyCurator LLC, a firm specializing in curatorial consulting, art advisory, and collections management. “I am thrilled to be working with MOIFA to address the specific challenges of our time through the nurturing of a strong sense of social responsibility, compassion, and empathy,” she said in a statement. indianartsandculture.org, internationalfolkart.org — M.A.
Local arts organizations receive Ruth Foundation for the Arts awards
The Center for Contemporary Arts (CCA) in Santa Fe is among 78 art institutions across the country selected for awards by the Ruth Foundation for the Arts (Ruth Arts) in its inaugural grant cycle. A new grant-maker based in the Midwest, Ruth Arts distributions support creativity in all sectors of the arts. Inspired by its namesake and benefactor Ruth DeYoung Kohler II, Ruth Arts’ initial grant distribution totals $1.25 million. CCA, a hub for multidisciplinary arts since 1979, plans to use its portion to support artist-centered programming. “CCA, from its inception, is an artists-centered organization,” said CCA Executive Director Danyelle Means in a statement. “Whether in film, performance, poetry, or studio arts, we strive to connect our community with artists through transformative gallery and cinematic experiences.” Alas De Agua Art Collective also received a grant. The collective is an intersectional grassroots space that provides resources and opportunities for BIPOC and LGBTQ+ communities. ccasantafe.org, alasdeagua .com — M.A.
New Mexico Arts announces Southwest Artists Series Purchase Initiative
Since its inception in 1986, when New Mexico’s governor signed the Art in Public Places Act (AIPP), the program placed more than 3,000 works of art in all 33 state counties. In keeping with its mission to diversify the state’s public art collection, New Mexico Arts announces the 2022 Southwest Artists Series Purchase Initiative, which is open to artists regardless of career stage and all genres suitable for interior or exterior display. Artists in New Mexico, Arizona, Utah, Colorado, Oklahoma, and Texas are welcome to apply, and galleries may submit applications on behalf of their represented artists. Artwork will be purchased for publicly accessible buildings throughout New Mexico. AIPP is seeking artwork in the $5,000 to $50,000 range. The selection criteria include the artist’s professional qualifications, demonstration of quality in terms of use of media, unique vision, quality of craftsmanship, and a consistent and developed style. For a complete prospectus and details on how to apply, visit sfnm.co/call-for-entry. The entry deadline is Sept. 5. Finalists will be notified in October. nmarts.org — M.A.