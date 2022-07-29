Art & Culture Briefs

Otto Rigan, Genesis (detail, 2015), steel sculpture at

Spaceport America

Santa Fe Opera to broadcast 2022 productions

Listeners can take in live music from productions in Santa Fe Opera’s current season — with commentary in English or Spanish — via 95.5 KHFM on Mondays at 6 p.m. in August.

Each will be broadcast live from the Crosby Theatre at the opera. They will feature commentary by soprano and KHFM host Kathlene Ritch, as well as tenor and SFO Chief Artistic Officer David Lomelí.

