Tens of thousands of glowing lanterns famously light up Farolito Walk on Canyon Road on Christmas Eve.
The upcoming SweetART Serenade gallery walk and trunk show will have a more ubiquitous light source: the sun.
The serenade, which includes more than 80 open businesses and musicians playing in various galleries and along the road, runs from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11. It’s among the offerings in the nine-day Art + Sol Santa Fe Winter Arts Festival, and it gets its name from its proximity to Valentine’s Day.
The walk is the first of its kind and was scheduled to coincide with the warmest part of the day, says Emma Scherer, executive director of the Santa Fe Symphony Orchestra & Chorus. She’s one of three leaders who founded Art + Sol; the others are Andréa Cassutt, executive director of Santa Fe Pro Musica, and Amy Iwano, executive and artistic director of Performance Santa Fe.
Some galleries have hired symphony musicians or string quartets to perform, Scherer says, adding she isn’t sure which galleries will feature music.
“Most all of my musicians in the Santa Fe Symphony play with other ensembles, freelance, and gig,” she says. “So I put several of the galleries in touch with Santa Fe Symphony musicians.”
Canyon Road will be open to automobile traffic Saturday for the SweetART Serenade gallery walk, Scherer says, unlike during the December Farolito Walk.
Cassutt, Iwano, and Scherer were all hired in their current jobs in September 2021. The trio got together for margaritas before a media interview to get to know one another, setting the stage for a continued alliance.
“When we met each other, we were all one week into the job,” Scherer says. During their initial discussion, “We really tried to take a hard look at what would be the most useful for the city of Santa Fe and useful for not only our organizations in the performing arts, but every cultural institution here.”
The seeds for Art + Sol were planted during that brainstorming session.
Scherer is aware that the serenade is happening during the coldest time of the year and says it will be held rain, shine, sleet, or snow.
“Canyon Road is pretty sun-kissed, for that part of town,” she says. “We’re hoping, knock on wood, that the weather will hold and people will still want to come out.”
