Spring. The very word stirs up thoughts of renewal, regeneration, and the budding of new life. And the creation of artist Georgia O’Keeffe’s painting Spring (1948), one of the largest (4 by 7 feet) of her works in the collection of the Georgia O’Keeffe Museum, marked what could be regarded as a turning point — a new season — in her life.
“This is a very different painting in many ways,” says the Georgia O’Keeffe Museum’s head of conservation, Dale Kronkright. “It’s the largest painting she has attempted at this point in her life.”
Kronkright and a team of three historic researchers, three professional conservators, and a conservation scientist recently completed conservation work on Spring. The ambitious project spanned two years, starting in October 2019 and wrapping up in October 2021.
The cost for all staff, contractors, supplies, material, analysis, and research was $145,000, of which $75,000 was contributed by the Bank of America Art Conservation Project.
The team spent 1,250 hours on the painting, which sustained water damage from a leaking roof in the artist’s Abiquiú home, removing layers of discolored varnish and scumble paint, which was added at some point during the painting’s history (not by O’Keeffe) as its ownership changed hands.
The hands-on conservation treatment took 24 weeks. Twelve of those weeks were spent at the Museum Research Center’s conservation studio. And the remaining work was completed in full view of the public in the museum’s recently christened “conservation gallery.” The painting remains on view in the installation Spotlight on Spring (through Oct. 10) inside the museum. The installation features O’Keeffe’s correspondence with her personal conservator, Caroline Keck, as well as the actual deer antler and animal vertebra depicted in the painting.
“It’s a very heavy plain-weave linen, and it’s commercially primed,” Kronkright says, mentioning just two aspects that make this an atypical painting by the artist. “When she starts coming to New Mexico, about 1930, she finds a twill weave canvas that she really likes for its texture for the way it holds paint. In this case, it’s just this huge departure.”
The painting was made at a time when O’Keeffe was finishing up the processing of the estate of her husband, photographer Alfred Stieglitz, who died just two years before the painting was made. In 1948, O’Keeffe was preparing to make New Mexico her permanent home.
“We believe this is the first painting that she paints at the Abiquiú house,” Kronkright says.
Another aspect that makes this work stand out from the artist’s oeuvre is her use of materials, which was directly impacted by the events of World War II.
“The war’s been over for three years. The rebuilding of Europe has begun,” Kronkright says, adding that European art supply companies are having a hard time getting back into the supply chain for certain materials such as lead, a component in several types of oil paint. “Lead had been sequestered by both of the warring factions of World War II for lead acid batteries for submarines, ships, vehicles. So there was a real shortage of lead white available to artists. So the whites you see here would normally be lead white. Her history tells us that she uses lead white for opacity or to keep the paint very stiff to keep the brush texture. Instead, what we see is a mixture that came out just prior to World War II, a mixture of barium sulfate and titanium dioxide. It’s called titanated lithopone.”
The blues are also different from what she normally uses to depict New Mexico skies. But, to the viewer, the most obvious departure from her modus operandi is her surreal depiction of objects. The Pedernal mountain is a common O’Keeffe subject, as are flowers and bones. But it’s rare to see the Pedernal, a bone (in this case a vertebra), a deer antler, and blossoms (in this case, desert primroses) all in one composition.
“The contrasting scales of time made manifest by her new home were in stark contrast to the artificial scale and ephemerality of New York and industrial cities,” Kronkright says of subjects O’Keeffe painted earlier in her career. “She had worked before to communicate the timeless organic beauty of pelvis bones and the Northern New Mexico blue sky landscape, but never with four subjects and never at this scale. I feel like it is a kind of declaration about place, about Northern New Mexico.”
What we learn from the museum’s conservation efforts is a history gleaned from the use of materials themselves, discovered in the process of conserving the work.
Pasatiempo presents a breakdown of some aspects of what happened to the painting over the years and what was done to bring it back, as close as possible, to its original state.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.