The Land of Enchantment is about to get even more enchanting. Each year, the Pueblo of Pojoaque hosts its Lantern Launch, which draws hundreds of people to Towa Golf Club (40 Buffalo Thunder Trail) for an event that culminates with the launch of glowing, paper lanterns lighting up the sky (weather permitting). For concerned parties, rest assured that the sky lanterns are fire retardant and biodegradable. The family-friendly gathering includes live music, food and drinks, and games. Festivities start at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27, and run through 9 p.m. at the golf club. The launch commences at sunset. Tickets are sold at the door only: $15 for ages 13 and up, $5 for 5 to 12, free for ages 4 and under; 505-455-5555, hiltonbuffalothunder.com.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.