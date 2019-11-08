Painter Hans Paap (1890-1967) had a career that led him on artistic ventures around the world, where he studied lithography, textiles, and leatherwork. His art stands as a testament to his wanderlust, but the pieces he produced in New Mexico are among his best known. Taos and Beyond: The Art and Odyssey of Hans Paap is the premier exhibition of his work. The show features his sensitive portraits of Native peoples and landscapes of the Southwest, as well as art produced in other locales. It opens with a 1 p.m. reception on Saturday, Nov. 9. The reception includes a book signing with Nancy Paap, the artist’s daughter and the author of Hans Paap: Portraits & Landscapes ($45). “This book arose from my quest to learn more about the life and work of my late father,” she writes. The show continues through Dec. 6 at Nedra Matteucci Galleries, 1075 Paseo de Peralta, 505-982-4631, matteucci.com.
