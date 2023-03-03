Georgia O'Keeffe's Ritz Tower depicts the 32-story building where the artist and husband Alfred Stieglitz, famed photographer and gallerist, lived in New York City. Next to it in the Georgia O'Keeffe Museum is Black Cross with Stars and Blue, which shows a dramatically different landscape, the landscape of New Mexico. 

The first was painted in 1928, the second only a year later. Together, they highlight O'Keeffe's life-changing move to the Land of Enchantment, where she began living part time in 1929, as one of many actions she took as a "maker." That is, a person who carefully curated her life, style, and artistic practice, says Ariel Plotek, the museum's curator of fine art. 

A walk through a famous life: Georgia O'Keeffe

Georgia O'Keeffe. Black Cross with Stars and Blue, 1929. Oil on canvas, 40 x 30 inches. Georgia O'Keeffe Museum. Georgia O'Keeffe Museum, Museum Purchase. © Georgia O'Keeffe Museum. [2021.4.1]
Garments worn by Georgia O’Keeffe are displayed in the Making a Life exhibit in the Georgia O'Keeffe Museum on February 24, 2023.
The artist's pastels in the Making a Life exhibit in the Georgia O'Keeffe Museum on February 24, 2023.