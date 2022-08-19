FREDERICA ANTONIO (Acoma)

Booth location: San Francisco Street (north side), 302

Born at Acoma Pueblo in 1968, Frederica Antonio began learning to make pottery at age 17 from her future mother-in-law, renowned potter Mildred Antonio. Frederica Antonio’s hand-coiled polychrome pots are thin walled and painted with intricate, all-over linear and geometric patterns. It can take the artist weeks to complete a pot because of the elaborate surface decoration. Antonio gathers her clay and the natural pigments used for the paint by hand in the vicinity of Acoma. Each piece is painted in warm, earthen colors, using a traditional brush made from yucca fibers. She starts her surface decorations with a series of fine vertical and horizontal lines and fills in sections to create her design patterns, all of which she renders by hand with machine-like precision.

