The ongoing documentary series made exclusively for U.S. cinemas, Great Art on Screen, continues its in-depth look at the pioneers of art history with Gauguin in Tahiti: Paradise Lost. The film explores the life of French post-Impressionist painter Paul Gauguin, who sought inspiration and immersion in the bright colors, exotic customs, and natural beauty of French Polynesia. The film follows his story from Tahiti to the United States, with an intimate look at Gauguin’s masterworks from the prolific chapter he spent living in the island paradise. You’ll see paintings housed at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, the National Gallery of Art in Washington, Boston’s Museum of Fine Arts, and the Art Institute of Chicago. The film screens at 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 21, at the Lensic Performing Arts Center (211 W. San Francisco St.). Tickets are $15; 505-988-1234, tickets.lensic.org.
