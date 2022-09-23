In one room, a larger-than-life image of a young pigtailed Frida Kahlo gazes impassively, her earrings dangling to the floor, and her forehead bumping against the ceiling. In another, Kahlo’s eyes and famed thick eyebrows cover nearly an entire wall.

Attendees of the interactive exhibit Frida Kahlo: Life of an Icon will certainly leave feeling they had plenty of face time with the famed artist. Kahlo, of course, is known in part for her self-portraits, but Icon is aimed at presenting her life story, not life’s work.

Mexican music recorded in styles popular during Kahlo’s lifetime plays, and both children and adults are invited to create their own drawings, which will be uploaded on-site for visitors interested in sharing their activities via social media. One room bathes visitors in a tapestry of psychedelic colors; embedded in it are images of monkeys, pineapples, and flowers.

Popular in the Community