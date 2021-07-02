details

International Folk Art Market

Wednesday, July 7, through July 11, and July 14 through July 18

Wednesday Early Bird Markets (sold out), 7:30 to 10 a.m.

Thursday markets, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Friday, Saturday, and Sunday markets, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Purchase two-hour time slots at folkartmarket.org/tickets

Tickets are $30 in advance and $40 at the door

International Folk Art Market, Milner Plaza on Museum Hill, 706 Camino Lejo

For information on parking, shuttles, additional IFAM events, and more, go to folkartmarket.org or call IFAM at 505-992-7600