Expect some changes as the International Folk Art Market (IFAM) takes over Milner Plaza on Museum Hill for its first in-person event since 2019. Featuring 126 artists and artist collectives from countries around the world, including Algeria, Mexico, China, Haiti, and Kyrgyzstan, the lineup of artists is significantly smaller than it was two years ago when IFAM artists numbered more than 160. But, instead of one long weekend, visitors have options to visit over a 10-day period and can purchase two-hour time slots online.
Week One, which starts on Wednesday, July 7, includes textile and apparel by first-time market artist Leonidas Gutiérrez of Colombia, jewelry by Sándor Pál of Hungary, and two-dimensional art by Julio Barbón Davis of Cuba.
“We’re going to have less artists because of visa situations, inability to travel, and some of the hardships the artists have had during the pandemic,” says Chief Executive Officer Stuart Ashman, who’s arranged for rapid COVID-19 testing of all artists upon arrival at the airport. He also worked with the New Mexico Department of Health to secure an onsite van to administer vaccinations to any artist who needs one. The number of guests permitted for each two-hour time slot is limited to 200.
“We decided we wanted to keep it as lightly populated as possible for each two-hour period,” Ashman says. “Keeping it at 200 people is still 1,000 people a day. For 10 days, that’s 10,000 people, which is up there with what we have normally.”
Week Two, which starts on July 14, includes textile work from the collective WomenWeave Charitable Trust, a first-time exhibitor from India, basketry by Blaise Cayol of France, and textiles by Rita Padilla Haufmann, a Tesuque-based weaver who works in the traditional Banded Rio Grande style.
“Banded means that there were sections of design,” says Haufmann, a first-time exhibitor whose work was inspired by historic Rio Grande weavings found in museum collections. “Generally, there were five sections, and if you look at older pieces you can discern where these sections were. Originally, there were lots of stripes and, later, they added the design motifs you see in Rio Grande textiles now — you know, chevrons, arrows, things that are more complex.”
Haufmann, a former educator, is entirely self-taught.
“When I tried to find an apprenticeship, somebody said, ‘Just go to the library and get a whole bunch of books.’ And so I did. That’s how I learned. I’m also a very good observer. I would go anywhere where there were weavers and just observe.”
Haufmann’s practice follows a long tradition. She uses the wool from Churro sheep that were first introduced to the region by Spanish colonists. The wool is prized for its luster and durability. Haufmann spins the wool and dyes it using natural pigments made from imported sources, such as cochineal, indigo, and Brazilwood, as well as regional sources.
“You can do a whole range of colors using what was imported and what’s here,” she says. “My work is hand-spun. I use patterns that were in use in the mid- to late 1800s. I don’t have the volume of work that a lot of the people at the market have, but I will have work, and it will all be hand-spun, vegetally dyed, all from Churro fleece, and within the tradition of Hispanic weaving of Northern New Mexico.”
Haufmann is one of four U.S.-based artists who were nominated to the market by local institutions. She was nominated by the Museum of Spanish Colonial Art. Other nominees include Zuni potter Jaycee Nahohai (nominated by the School for Advanced Research), and Yupik basket maker Marlene Nielson (nominated by the IAIA Museum of Contemporary Native Arts).
“We thought that since 60 percent of our visitors are from out of state, many of them would be fascinated to see Native American work or work from this area,” Ashman says.
The nominated artists from the United States bypass IFAM’s stringent selection process, which is composed of two committees. The Selection Committee judges the applicants’ work based on criteria that include the artistic quality of the work and its cultural and community relevance. The artist selection is based less on the specific mediums they work in than on how it fits into broad categories such as innovation, environmentally sustainable practices, and women’s empowerment.
“Let’s say some artist works in ceramic,” Ashman says. “Their medium would be clay, and they may be basing it on tradition but going beyond it, so they would be grouped in the innovation category. Then we have women who work together as a collective and set aside some of the money they raise to drill a well or build a school, so that’s the community impact category. But, as far as the artists are concerned, they’re just applying in their medium.”
Much of the work for jurying the artists for 2021 was completed last year, before the pandemic forced the organization to cancel its in-person event. The artists participating this year were originally slated for inclusion in 2020. An additional 37 first-time exhibitors will be showcasing their work. The Selection Committee drew from a total of 577 artist and artist collective applications.
The committee is composed of professionals in fields related to living folk art traditions, such as Marsha Bol, director emerita of the Museum of International Folk Art, and Cristin McKnight Sethi, curator and historian of South Asian art and an assistant professor of art history at the Corcoran School of the Arts and Design at George Washington University.
The second committee, the Placement Committee, proceeded to cut the list further based on the availability of booths.
“They take out any duplicates,” Ashman says. “So, for example, if you have five weavers from a particular country who are doing similar work, they might select the one they think is the best.”
IFAM also advocates on behalf of its artists. In light of the pandemic, which affected some artists financially and impacted their ability to travel, IFAM reduced its booth fees by half (from $600 to $300) and is covering airfare and hotel costs for 30 of the artists. In addition, all participating artists will get breakfast at the Sage Hotel, lunches delivered to the market, and dinner at the IFAM Center (620 Cerrillos Road), all made possible by a donation from Century Bank.
Plus, says Ashman, “they’ll go home vaccinated.” ◀
