A seductively complex symmetry characterizes the designs that Davis Coonsis paints on his handmade yellow pine benches and chairs. He opted to show at Free Indian Market this year because there are no application or booth rental fees. It's held 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17 and Sunday, Aug. 18, at the Scottish Rite Center, 463 Paseo de Peralta, 505-982-4414; free admission.