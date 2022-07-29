The Traditional Spanish Market on the Santa Fe Plaza, the largest Hispanic art market in the country, showcases Spanish Colonial art in 19 categories on Saturday and Sunday, July 30-31.
A
Yvonne Aragón*
Booth No. 34
Tinwork
B
Regina Baca-Garcia*
Booth 36
Pottery
Daniel Barela
Booth 95
Unpainted Bultos, Woodcarving, Innovations within Tradition: Unpainted Bultos
Luis B. Barela Jr.
Booth 94
Unpainted Bultos, Woodcarving, Innovations within Tradition: Unpainted Bultos
Alfred Blea
Booth 107
Pottery, Ironwork
C
Carmen Campos
Booth 73
Tinwork, Colcha Embroidery
Vince Campos
Booth 74
Retablos, Innovations within Tradition: Retablos
Anna Cárdenas
Booth 39
Pottery
Charles M. Carrillo
Booth 59
Painted Bultos, Retablos, Gesso Reliefs, Hide Painting, Innovations within Tradition: Retablos
Shane Casias
Booth 71
Precious Metals
Viola Garcia Chavez
Booth 61
Retablos
Ellen Chávez de Leitner
Booth 100
Retablos
James Córdova
Booth 63
Retablos, Painted Bultos
Lawrence Córdova
Booth 25
Retablos, Painted Bultos
Matthew R. Córdova
Booth 70
Retablos, Painted Bultos, Woodcarving
Rhonda Crespin
Booth 65
Painted Bultos, Retablos
D
Brian Martinez Dawson*
Booth 77
Precious Metals
Gabriel Duran*
Booth 97
Precious Metals
Matthew Duran
Booth 97
Furniture and Furnishings, Precious Metals, Innovations within Tradition: Furniture and Furnishings
Teresa May Duran
Booth 28
Retablos, Painted Reliefs, Innovations within Tradition: Retablos
E
Yvonne Ortiz Ebelacker
Booth 86
Weaving
Charlie A. Esquibel
Booth 22
Furniture and Furnishings
Martha Varoz Ewing
Booth 64
Straw Appliqué, Tinwork, Innovations within Tradition: Straw Appliqué
F
Kyle Fast Wolf
Booth 46
Retablos
Cristina Hernandez Feldewert
Booth 52
Tinwork, Straw Appliqué
Carlos Fresquez*
Booth 21
Retablos
Lynn Fresquez
Booth 21
Retablos
G
Richard Gabriel Jr.
Booth 42
Tinwork
Roxanne Shaw Galindo
Booth 50
Retablos
Ruben M. Gallegos
Booth 80
Retablos, Gesso Relief, Innovations within Tradition: Retablos
Andrew C. Garcia
Booth 55
Furniture and Furnishings
Frank L. Garcia
Booth 11
Retablos, Painted Bultos, Hide Painting
Lorrie I. Garcia
Booth 56
Painted Bultos, Retablos, Innovations within Tradition: Retablos
Mark A. Garcia
Booth 3
Painted Bultos, Retablos
Sophie N. Garcia
Booth 78
Retablos, Woodcarving
Susie G. Garcia
Booth 14
Weaving
Gustavo Victor Goler
Booth 69
Painted Bultos, Painted Retablos, Painted Reliefs, Innovations within Tradition: Painted Bultos
Julia Gomez
Booth 75
Colcha Embroidery, Innovations within Tradition: Colcha Embroidery
Adriana Gonzales
Booth 41
Precious Metals
Liberty Gonzales
Booth 41
Precious Metals
Pat Gurulé Griego
Booth 49
Straw Appliqué
H
Elena Miera Herrera
Booth 91
Retablos
J
John Jimenez
Booth 7
Retablos, Precious Metals, Furniture and Furnishings, Innovations within Tradition: Retablos
L
Patrick Leyba
Booth 54
Furniture and Furnishings
Judy Varoz Long
Booth 67
Straw Appliqué, Tinwork
Arthur López
Booth 9
Retablos, Painted Bultos, Painted Reliefs, Innovations within Tradition: Painted Bultos
Chris López
Booth 60
Furniture and Furnishings
Felix A. López
Booth 12
Painted Bultos, Straw Appliqué
Fred Ray López
Booth 92
Tinwork, Innovations within Tradition: Tinwork
Isaiah Martine López
Booth 40
Retablos, Painted Bultos, Gesso Relief
Joseph Ascensión López
Booth 12
Painted Bultos, Painted Reliefs, Retablos, Woodcarving, Unpainted Reliefs
Juan López
Booth 81
Precious Metals
Krissa Maria López
Booth 13
Retablos, Straw Appliqué
Peter E. López
Booth 5
Retablos, Painted Bultos, Gesso Reliefs, Painted Reliefs
Rosina López de Short
Booth 2
Retablos
Andrea Maria Lozano
Booth 90
Woodcarving
José A. Lucero
Booth 87
Innovations within Tradition: Retablos
Onofre E. Lucero
Booth 27
Retablos, Painted Bultos
Ernie R. Lujan
Booth 108
Retablos, Painted Bultos, Gesso Reliefs, Painted Reliefs
Jerome P. Lujan
Booth 102
Retablos, Painted Bultos, Gesso Reliefs
Mary Margret Lujan
Booth 103
Retablos
Marie Antoinette Luna
Booth 31
Retablos
M
Larry E. Madrid
Booth 89
Ironwork, Innovations within Tradition: Ironwork
Nicolás Madrid
Booth 106
Tinwork
David E. Manzanares
Booth 8
Furniture and Furnishings, Painted Reliefs, Woodcarving
Bernadette Marquez
Booth 9
Straw Appliqué, Precious Metals
Karen Martinez
Booth 88
Weaving
Norma Medina
Booth 62
Weaving
Ed Mier
Booth 83
Furniture and Furnishings
Margarito R. Mondragón
Booth 26
Painted Bultos, Retablos, Hide Painting, Innovations within Tradition: Retablos
Brigida Santistevan Montes
Booth 19
Straw Appliqué
Adrian F. Montoya
Booth 47
Retablos, Hide Painting
Andrew R. Montoya
Booth 84
Painted Bultos, Retablos, Innovations within Tradition: Painted Bultos, Precious Metals
Jerry Montoya
Booth 48
Tinwork, Retablos, Innovations within Tradition: Tinwork, Precious Metals, Painted Bultos
Randy Montoya
Booth 51
Precious Metals
Craig Martin Moya
Booth 98
Straw Appliqué, Innovations within Traditions: Straw Appliqué
Jean Anaya Moya
Booth 98
Retablos, Straw Appliqué, Hide Painting, Painted Bultos, Innovations within Tradition: Straw Appliqué, Painted Reliefs
O
Adan Eduardo Ortega
Booth 85
Pottery
Pete Ortega
Booth 1
Unpainted Bultos
Nicolas R. Otero
Booth 72
Retablos, Innovations within Traditions: Retablos, Hide Painting, Revival Arts: Ramilletes, Painted Bultos, Gesso Reliefs
Oliver Oviedo
Booth 79
Revival Arts: Leatherwork and Rawhide
P
Bernadette Pino
Booth 44
Painted Bultos, Retablos
Federico Prudencio
Booth 101
Furniture and Furnishings, Painted Bultos, Painted Reliefs
R
Daniel Rael
Booth 29
Unpainted Bultos, Unpainted Reliefs, Woodcarving
Felipe Rivera
Booth 38
Precious Metals, Retablos, Painted Bultos
Mel Rivera
Booth 6
Straw Appliqué, Innovations within Tradition: Straw Appliqué
Catherine Robles-Shaw
Booth 50
Retablos, Painted Bultos, Innovations within Tradition: Retablos
Bernadette M. Rodriguez
Booth 99
Straw Appliqué
Terri I. Rodriguez
Booth 93
Precious Metals
Adam Matthew Romero
Booth 96
Retablos
Cleo Romero
Booth 45
Tinwork, Innovations within Tradition: Tinwork, Woodcarving
Jerry Joseph Romero
Booth 33
Furniture and Furnishings
Paula Roybal
Booth 24
Weaving
Racheal Roybal-Montoya
Booth 68
Precious Metals
S
Leonardo Gregorio Salazar
Booth 37
Unpainted Bultos
Charlie Sanchez Jr.
Booth 76
Straw Appliqué, Innovations within Tradition: Straw Appliqué
Don Leon Sandoval
Booth 4
Weaving, Retablos
Maya Sandoval
Booth 4
Weaving
Carlos Santistevan Jr.
Booth 19
Hide Painting
Carlos Santistevan Sr.
Booth 18
Painted Bultos, Hide Painting, Retablos, Unpainted Bultos, Woodcarving, Innovations within Tradition: Woodcarving, Innovations within Tradition: Unpainted Bultos, Revival Arts: Bone Carving, Unpainted Reliefs, Furniture and Furnishings
Gregory P. Segura
Booth 66
Precious Metals
Marie Sena
Booth 82
Retablos
T
Vicente Telles
Booth 57
Retablos
Johanna Terrazas
Booth 20
Weaving
Emily Trujillo
Booth 10
Weaving
Irvin Trujillo
Booth 10
Weaving, Innovations within Tradition: Weaving
Jimmy Trujillo
(Memorial Booth)
Booth 15
Straw Appliqué, Revival Arts: Bone Carving
Lisa Trujillo
Booth 10
Weaving, Innovations within Tradition: Weaving
Randy Trujillo
Booth 32
Furniture and Furnishings, Tinwork
Sean Trujillo
Booth 16
Retablos
U
Cindee Ulibarri
Booth 43
Retablos
Kevin Urban
Booth 35
Retablos
V
Timothy A. Valdez
Booth 58
Straw Appliqué, Innovations within Tradition: Straw Appliqué
Vanessa Yvonne Zamora Vazquez
Booth 16
Colcha Embroidery
Gloria A. Vigil
Booth 30
Precious Metals, Innovations within Tradition: Precious Metals
Jennette Vigil
Booth 53
Weaving
W
Sean Wells
Booth 104
Retablos
Y
Jason Younis y Delgado
Booth 105
Tinwork
Z
Dominic Zamora
Booth 17
Retablos
Frank Zamora
Booth 17
Retablos, Woodcarving, Hide Painting
* New to Traditional Spanish Market