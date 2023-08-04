Art on a string

You can call it art if you want. But Armond Lara just calls it making things.

Lara, who has spent a lifetime at woodworking, drawing, and painting, says he grew up watching his grandparents make whatever they needed to survive.

Artist Armond Lara with his Deer Dancer marionette; John Hart Collection. Courtesy of the artist
Armond Lara, Billy the Kid Marionette (2001), wood, mixed media. Courtesy form & concept
Armond Lara, Deer Dancer, pastel on paper. Courtesy form & concept
Armond Lara, Medicine Box #2, mixed-media sculpture. Courtesy form & concept

