Art on a string

You can call it art if you want. But Armond Lara just calls it making things.
Lara, who has spent a lifetime at woodworking, drawing, and painting, says he grew up watching his grandparents make whatever they needed to survive.
One day it might be cooking utensils; another, a tombstone.
Fast forward six decades, and Lara has made all manner of things.
His career retrospective at form & concept gallery houses his marionettes, drawings, fertility figures, and more, and Lara says he’s always channeled his inspiration from afar.
“It becomes an obsession,” he says of following his creative impulses. “I never did set out to be an artist … When I started working, whether it was drawing or sculpting or painting or making paper, it came from somewhere else. I can’t explain where it came from, because I don’t know. I’m assuming that a lot of that came from cell memory.”
Lara, who was born in Colorado to Diné and Mexican parents in 1938, studied at Colorado Institute of Art, Glendale College in California, and the University of Washington, and he worked in aviation technology during the early years of his career.
But everything changed for him in 1980, when he moved to Santa Fe.
At that time, Lara says he had finally decided that maybe he could be a full-time artist, and shortly after arriving in Santa Fe, he found himself face-to-face with a legend. Georgia O’Keeffe, venerable doyenne of the Santa Fe art scene, came through Indian Market and found Lara’s work and didn’t leave until she had purchased two pieces.
Jordan Eddy, director of form & concept, has thought long and hard about what that early interaction might have looked like. Here was Lara, well before he would make the marionettes that would become his trademark, receiving validation from one of the most recognizable artists of her time.
“Georgia O’Keeffe has macular degeneration,” Eddy says about the artist in the winter of her life. “I think O’Keeffe was eyeballing his work, and she had an assistant, and the assistant was describing the work. She purchased two pieces, and this is a huge moment for Armond in his career having just landed in Santa Fe. At the end of her life, all the work disperses to different museums. And one of the pieces she purchased from Armond ends up in the Smithsonian collection.”
Down the line, Lara would pay his respects to O’Keeffe in inimitable fashion: By turning her into a pull-puppet. The drawing for that puppet is on display at form & concept, and you can see the precise way he flawlessly drew out his plans before he executed them. The pencil drawing resembles a building schematic, and it details the way the various pieces fit together.
The marionettes, which occupied a feverish multiyear period of his work, were created with the same meticulous eye for detail.
Lara says his experience as a machinist allowed him to imagine the pieces fitting together, but everything began from a conceptual sketch. He was inspired to make marionettes after seeing an exhibit by Bob Haozous, the son of Allan Houser, and had to start fresh from his own imagination.
“The drawings evolved into the real thing,” he says. “The first one I made was a deer dancer, and it was about six feet or seven feet high, not including the strings. It took me a year.”
Lara says that first piece was commissioned by local collectors John Hart and Carol Prins, but he found he had only just begun scratching his creative itch.
The deer dancer, much like the marionettes that followed, was meant to evoke a masked Koshare, which represents a sacred clown of some of the Puebloan cultures. But here, too, Lara flipped the concept on its head.
“They evolved into a series,” he says. “Different artists. Mathematicians. Different people I know. I thought it was funny that the Koshare would mimic those people. Underneath the mask was a Koshare image. It just evolved. I made a marionette of Andy Warhol. Then I made a Koshare marionette that mimicked Einstein. And on and on and on with different people.”
Here, at form & concept, you can see several of those marionettes on display.
There’s Billy the Kid, who Lara says his family knew as a generous purveyor of prime cattle steaks, as well as puppets representing Picasso, Dali, Frida Kahlo, and Man Ray.
Lean in and appreciate the detail. Lara chisels the lifelike facial features of these historical figures into a block of wood that also has lifelike shading and contours. The limbs, in some cases, are abstractly formed; Billy the Kid is hanging on with mismatched peg legs. But that, says Lara, was part of the fun in setting the pieces apart from each other.
“I didn’t have any experience. I had to learn as I went,” he says. “The mask was hard. Making Einstein’s face. Or making Georgia O’Keeffe’s face. Or Frida Kahlo, for instance. That was the hardest part, trying to carve an image that looked like Frida Kahlo. The rest of it was pretty simple; once I’d made one, I had a better idea to put them all together.”
In some cases, the figures came purely from Lara’s imagination.
The deer dancer, he says, was part of his Diné culture, and is represented in many other cultures around the world. Lara began imagining what a horse dancer would look like, and he allowed his inspiration to run free.
“After I started it,” he says, “I came to find out that they really did do horse dancers, but not in the way that I could picture them because I’d never seen them. I had to draw one to figure out what they would look like. After I did the drawing, I went ahead and did the carving.”
Lara eventually grew weary of the marionette concept and moved on to new creations. And every time he moved on to a new concept and began to work again, he felt like he was 12 years old. Soon, he found himself woodworking again and making medicine boxes.
The artist says the medicine boxes come straight from his imagination; they’re unlike anything he’s read or heard about. Yet, these works still seem traditional. The wood on the medicine box is weathered, and it is held open as if it has atrophied into place.
“It’s inherent in me to make things that look old,” Lara says. “I don’t like bright, shiny things. I draw from cell memory. I carve from cell memory. Most of the time that I’m working, I don’t really overthink it. I don’t try to plan it. It just starts with a drawing or a piece of wood.”
There’s one area of Lara’s work, however, that remains intensely personal.
Lara says that his grandmother was a Navajo child who was kidnapped by the Spanish and ultimately wound up marrying someone in another Hispanic family. Over time, he says, he learned that her story was fairly common, and that thousands of young Navajo children were abducted and forced into a new life.
“They called them ‘The Lost Bluebirds,’” says Lara of a generation that inspired another phase of his work. “But I didn’t want to make birds. I made buffaloes because they’re enduring like the Navajo and sacred like the Navajo. Bigger is better, but I couldn’t have 70 life-size buffalo in a gallery. So I made them smaller. But I only carved three or four of them out of wood.”
The rest of the flock — which were suspended from the form & concept ceiling in a previous Lara exhibition — were made by a 3D printer.
Eddy says he hopes to reunite several of the blue buffalo for the retrospective; Lara will attend the show’s reception on August 18. He moved from Santa Fe to Washington State a few years ago, and all of his pieces were sitting in his studio before form & concept made plans for the exhibition. He doesn’t feel like his artworks are his babies — they’re just things he was compelled to work on at the time.
The form & concept exhibition also includes Lara’s fertility figures as well as a series of traditional rabbit sticks he made.
Everywhere you look, says Eddy, there’s incredible craft, and that’s what drew form & concept’s attention.
“A huge part of our mission is to talk about art and crafting design history, especially in the context of Native art and how it has been presented in Santa Fe and where it fits in the fine art conversation versus the craft conversation or design conversations,” says Eddy. “Armond likes to be represented as a Contemporary American Artist. He doesn’t want to be called a folk artist or an outsider, but it gets into all these questions of what ends up in a gallery and what winds up on a pedestal. Who’s asked to sign their work? Will an [object] land in your home or in a museum? Armond is definitely fitting into this conversation and jamming himself into the corners of the art world where he really had to fight for recognition. Now he’s six decades into that process.”