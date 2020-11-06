Albert “Tootie” Heath named a Jazz Master
Santa Fe resident Albert Heath was honored by the National Endowment for the Arts as a Jazz Master on Oct. 22. A drummer, Heath has played with the likes of John Coltrane and Thelonius Monk. He’s also been featured in more than 100 recordings, including Nina Simone’s first album, made in 1958. Heath played with Herbie Hancock’s band in the late 1960s before joining his brothers in 1975. They played together for 30 years. All three brothers received the Jazz Master recognition. The prize has been awarded since 1982 and currently includes a $25,000 grant.
The Book of Change
Creative Santa Fe reached out to locals to ask them their thoughts on transformation in the modern environment. They received responses from artists, performers, chefs, and writers such as John Macker, Inga Hendrickson, Anastasio Wrobel, JC Gonzo, Amber-Dawn Bear Robe, and Fernando Olea. Their work was edited, and then published in the second of Creative Santa Fe’s Moment Booklets, released on Oct. 22 in print and as a PDF. The first booklet was published in August. To download the PDF, go to creativesantafe.org/initiative /moment-booklets.
National Hispanic Cultural Center gets stamped
The National Hispanic Cultural Center (NHCC) in Albuquerque joined with the United States Postal Service to celebrate the release of the Our Lady of Guápulo Forever stamp. Our Lady of Guápulo is a regional interpretation of Our Lady of Guadalupe, which depicts a series of apparitions in the 16th century. The image on the stamp is taken from a 18th-century oil painting made in Cuzco, Peru, by an unknown artist, and held in the Museum of Modern Art’s collection in New York. The stamp’s release was marked by a virtual first day of issue ceremony on Oct. 20. The NHCC’s art museum and visual arts program director and chief curator Dr. Tey Marianna Nunn spoke, as did the postal service’s vice president for retail and post office operations, Angela Curtis. The stamp is now available online and at post offices. A book of 20 costs $11, or 55 cents per stamp. store.usps.com/store/product/buy-stamps /our-lady-of-gupulo-S_682904
The Saturday Evening Post Delivers for Local Artist
Elizabeth Jose’s painting “Christmas in the Snow” will grace the cover of the November/December issue of The Saturday Evening Post. Famed for its covers painted by Norman Rockwell depicting scenes of Americana, it was established in 1821 and boasts a circulation of more than 237,000 subscribers. Based in Taos, Jose paints landscapes, portraits, and still lifes en plein air. She’s also renowned for frequently featuring Airstream trailers in her work, one of which she owns and uses for travel. Jose was born and raised in England and moved to Taos in 2005.
Writer Bettye Kearse wins book award
On Oct. 15, Santa Fe resident and retired physician Bettye Kearse won the Afro-American Historical and Genealogical Society (AAGHS) International Book Award for Nonfiction-Autobiography for her book The Other Madisons: The Lost History of a President’s Black Family. The AAHGS is a national organization dedicated to preserving African American family history and genealogy by fostering research. Kearse’s book traces her experience uncovering her family history, particularly her relation to President James Madison. The Other Madisons was published in March by Houghton Mifflin Harcourt. — Jason Strykowski
