Long-time Center for Contemporary Arts Cinematheque director steps down
Writer and filmmaker Jason Silverman left the Center for Contemporary Arts (CCA) in November, after 16 years of running the Cinematheque, CCA’s attached theater. Silverman oversaw the creation of events like the Native Cinema Showcase and the African Effect. Under Silverman, attendance at the Cinematheque quadrupled. More recently, Silverman played a key role in establishing CCA’s virtual cinema program called The Living Room Series.
National Dance Institute named nonprofit of the year
For the second time in 2020, The National Dance Institute (NDI) received recognition as the New Mexico nonprofit of the year. This time, the honor comes courtesy of the Albuquerque Hispano Chamber of Commerce, which chose the NDI out of a nominated pool of more than a dozen organizations. NDI teaches dance to thousands of young people in New Mexico — some of whom would not be able to afford classes in other settings. To adjust to the pandemic, NDI moved a number of its programs online this year to accommodate remote and virtual learning. They offer classes in ballet, modern jazz, hip-hop, and other genres of dance. Registration for their next trimester opens Dec. 7 at ndi-nm.org.
The Lannan Foundation’s 2020 Literary Fellows
Santa Fe’s Lannan Foundation announced its 2020 group of literary fellows. Authors Novuyo Rosa Tshuma, Isabella Hammad, and Nguyễn Phan Quế Mai received fellowships in fiction. Rigoberto González and Hanif Abdurraqib were given the same honor in poetry. Carolyn Forché received the poetry award. The Lannan Foundation kicked off its literary program in 1987. Since 2000, they have awarded more than $13 million to more than 170 writers. All recipients are nominated via a select network of writers, editors, publishers, and academics.
Santa Fe Independent Film Festival announces 2020 winners
The Santa Fe Independent Film Festival, which ran from Oct. 14 to 18 this year, announced its audience and jury-selected award winners. The audience chose Niels Mueller’s Small Town Wisconsin as their favorite narrative feature film. In the documentary category, festival-goers selected Truman and Tennessee: An Intimate Conversation directed by Lisa Immordino Vreeland. The jury, comprised of film professionals and artists, chose Jeanne Leblanc’s Our Own as their narrative feature and Sam Pollard’s MLK /FBI. The jury picked Truth or Consequences, directed by Hannah Jayanti, as their favorite New Mexico feature film. For the complete list of awardees, go to santafeindependentfilmfestival.com/awards.
Keep the pictures, they’ll last longer
The New Mexico History Museum and the Museum of New Mexico Foundation received a $7,560 grant from the New Mexico Historical Records Advisory Board for use in the Fray Angélico Chávez History Library and the Palace of the Governors Photo Archives. The funds will be specifically used to preserve prints and negatives from the New Mexico Magazine Collection, as well as audio recordings from the John S. Candelario Collection. The funds will also be used to move archival finding aids to a program called ArchiveSpace.
When they go high, they publish quality books
The University of New Mexico Press, which was founded in 1929, announced a new imprint named in honor of one of the state’s most marquee scenic byways. High Road Books will publish select fiction and nonfiction tomes, beginning in March 2021. The first run of publications will include a book of essays on the character of Texas by Rick Bass, a new novel about the making of the film Casablanca by Leslie Epstein, and a biography of psychiatrist John Mack by Ralph Blumenthal.
