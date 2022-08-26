Art & Culture News

Ribbon-cutting for pollinator garden, sculpture at Alvarado Park

Residents are invited to a ribbon-cutting and dedication for a pollinator garden and bee sculpture at 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26, at Alvarado Park, 2234 Calle Alvarado. Sculpture artist John Knox and Keep Santa Fe Beautiful board members will attend, and a bee hotel built by board member Rick Martinez will be displayed. Keep Santa Fe Beautiful is a nonprofit agency that works with the City of Santa Fe Environmental Services Division on environmental education, litter prevention, and beautification projects. The pollinator garden and bee sculpture are a collaboration among the city, the nonprofit, the New Mexico Tourism Department’s Clean and Beautiful grant program, Bell Bank of Santa Fe, Cassidy’s Landscaping, and the Xerces Society. keepsantafe beautiful.org — Brian Sandford

More than $1M in arts funding awarded

