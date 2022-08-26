Art & Culture News

Ribbon-cutting for pollinator garden, sculpture at Alvarado Park
Residents are invited to a ribbon-cutting and dedication for a pollinator garden and bee sculpture at 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26, at Alvarado Park, 2234 Calle Alvarado. Sculpture artist John Knox and Keep Santa Fe Beautiful board members will attend, and a bee hotel built by board member Rick Martinez will be displayed. Keep Santa Fe Beautiful is a nonprofit agency that works with the City of Santa Fe Environmental Services Division on environmental education, litter prevention, and beautification projects. The pollinator garden and bee sculpture are a collaboration among the city, the nonprofit, the New Mexico Tourism Department’s Clean and Beautiful grant program, Bell Bank of Santa Fe, Cassidy’s Landscaping, and the Xerces Society. keepsantafe beautiful.org — Brian Sandford
More than $1M in arts funding awarded
The state arts agency says it has provided nearly $1.1 million in funding for 178 arts and cultural organizations and eight folk arts apprenticeships through June 2023. The funding from New Mexico Arts goes to entities in 25 counties, supporting jobs in the creative sector and ensuring access to the arts, according to the agency. nmarts.org — B.S.
Preservation division awarded $50K grant to help chronicle Black history
The National Trust for Historic Preservation recently awarded a $50,000 grant to the New Mexico Historic Preservation Division to help it chronicle Black history in the state. The grant is part of the 2022 cycle for the national trust’s African American Cultural Heritage Action Fund, which allocated $3 million to 33 sites and organizations across the country to protect and preserve sites representing Black history. The division will use the funding to identify and document Jim Crow-era sites across nine New Mexico cities: Alamogordo, Artesia, Carlsbad, Clovis, Hobbs, Las Cruces, Roswell, Tucumcari, and Vado. It will research potential buildings or sites that could be listed in the National Register of Historic Places. The division will partner with historian Jean Fulton to build on previous research she did on the Black experience in New Mexico. newmexicoculture.org — B.S.
New installations at House of Eternal Return open this fall
The premiere exhibition at Meow Wolf (1352 Rufina Circle, 505-395-6369, meowwolf.com) in Santa Fe, House of Eternal Return, gets an update for the fall of 2022. The latest version of the THEA Award-winning exhibition, which first opened in 2016, includes installations by Cochiti Pueblo artist and designer Virgil Ortiz, Los Angeles-based artist Squidlicker, and New York-based artist Jacob Fisher. The new rooms of House represent the latest annual evolution of the long-term exhibit. Ortiz’s installation, Sirens: Secret Passkeys & Portals, features characters from his ongoing narrative project Revolt 1680/2180. Squidlicker, also known as Lauren YS, unveils their installation, The Ancestral Crypt, which is accessed via a portal in the exhibit’s central forest and was designed as a place where members of the LGBTQ+ community can go to connect with their queer ancestry. Fisher’s installation, until I see you again, is designed to divert your attention from the outside world via shape, structure, color, detail, and light and direct it to the present moment. “My hope is that, for a moment, in this odd beautiful world, you forget your efforts to order the chaos of the everyday,” Fisher said in a statement. “For a moment you are filled with tranquility.” The opening date for new installations is to be announced soon. meowwolf.com — Michael Abatemarco
Godfrey Reggio receives Lifetime Achievement Award at SFiFF
The Santa Fe International Film Festival (formerly the Santa Fe Independent Film Festival) will present award-winning filmmaker and New Mexico resident Godfrey Reggio (Anima Mundi, Visitors) with the annual Lifetime Achievement Award during the festival run (Oct. 19-23). Reggio’s first feature-length documentary, Koyaanisqatsi (1982), was an experimental look at the effects of humankind on the landscape and the environment. It was followed by two other documentaries that, together, comprise Reggio’s Qatsi trilogy. All three films were scored by composer Philip Glass. The award ceremony takes place at 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 22 at the Lensic Performing Arts Center (211 W. San Francisco St., 505-988-1234, lensic.org) and is followed by the world premiere of his latest film, Once Within a Time. “Godfrey Reggio has pushed us to explore the depths of our own imaginations,” SFiFF Artistic Director Jacques Paisner said in a news release. “His films have done for filmmaking what the paintbrush did for painting.” Festival passes are available at santafeindependent.com/passes-packages-2, and individual ticket sales will be available in late September. santafe.film — M.A.