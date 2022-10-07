A&C briefs

N.M. voting equality champion on coin

The first female superintendent of public schools in Santa Fe will be the fourth woman featured on 25-cent pieces as part of the U.S. Mint’s American Women Quarters program.

Adelina “Nina” Otero-Warren was also a leader in New Mexico’s suffrage movement, stressing the need to use the Spanish language in the voting-rights battle to reach Hispanic women. She helped lead the lobbying effort to ratify the 19th Amendment in New Mexico. In 1921, she became the first Hispanic woman to run for Congress, losing in the general election.

