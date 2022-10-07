The first female superintendent of public schools in Santa Fe will be the fourth woman featured on 25-cent pieces as part of the U.S. Mint’s American Women Quarters program.
Adelina “Nina” Otero-Warren was also a leader in New Mexico’s suffrage movement, stressing the need to use the Spanish language in the voting-rights battle to reach Hispanic women. She helped lead the lobbying effort to ratify the 19th Amendment in New Mexico. In 1921, she became the first Hispanic woman to run for Congress, losing in the general election.
The reverse of the quarter, which is now in circulation, shows Otero-Warren along with three Yucca flowers, which are the state flower. The front features an alternate image of George Washington that was created in 1932 by Laura Gardin Fraser. It was recommended as the design for the quarter in 1932, but then-Treasury Secretary Mellon selected the now-familiar John Flanagan design instead.
The three other women featured so far in the program are poet Maya Angelou, astronaut Sally Ride, and Wilma Mankiller, the first female principal chief of the Cherokee Nation. Still to be honored in 2022 is Anna May Wong, the first Chinese American film star in Hollywood. Five more women will be honored next year as part of the program: Bessie Coleman, the first Black and Native American female pilot; Edith Kanaka’ole, an indigenous Hawaiian composer; former First Lady Eleanor Roosevelt; Mexican American journalist, activist, teacher, and suffragist Jovita Idar; and Maria Tallchief, America’s first prima ballerina. — Brian Sandford
New Mexico authors featured at the 2022 National Book Festival
The New Mexico State Library announced in September that New Mexico Center for the Book, an affiliate of the Library of Congress’ Center for the Book, selected two books to represent the state at the 2022 National Book Festival on Sept. 3: Shaped by Her Hands: Potter Maria Martinez (Albert Whitman & Company, 32 pages, 2021) by Anna Harber Freeman and Barbara Gonzales and illustrated by Aphelandra, and The Five Wounds (W. W. Norton & Company, 432 pages, 2021) by Kirstin Valdez Quade.
The first book is for children and celebrates the life of Tewa potter Maria Poveka Martinez (1886–1980). The Five Wounds is a novel set during Holy Week in the town of Las Peñas, New Mexico, when unemployed 33-year-old Amadeo Padilla has been given the part of Jesus in the Good Friday procession, a role he doesn’t think he can live up to. “We are pleased to showcase these books about New Mexico and share them with this year’s National Book Festival participants,” said New Mexico State Librarian Eli Guinnee in a press release. “The National Book Festival brings book lovers together from across the country and beyond to celebrate reading, literacy, authors, and community.” bookfestival.nmculture.org— Michael Abatemarco/For The New Mexican
Take Two: Santa Fe Pro Musica hires a new artistic director
Santa Fe Pro Musica has appointed Colin Jacobsen as the group’s new artistic director. The 44-year-old violinist’s tenure is effective immediately, although the first season to fully reflect his leadership will take place in 2023-2024, given the lead time necessary for artistic planning. In essence, Jacobsen is succeeding Anne-Marie McDermott in the artistic director role.
His engagement was orchestrated by Pro Musica co-founder Carol Redman, who led an internal committee to determine the group’s artistic structure and leadership after McDermott’s departure in April. Redman will oversee Pro Musica’s current season as part of a phased-in transition.
“The Board of Trustees is ecstatic about Colin Jacobsen’s appointment as artistic director,” Pro Musica President Scott Baker told Pasatiempo in an email. “Our audiences will love his approach to programming. He has a congenial nature, extensive knowledge of an array of musical genres, broad experience and versatility as a performer, and is a violin virtuoso. Colin is an excellent fit for Santa Fe Pro Musica’s high standard of excellence.”
Jacobsen, cellist Yo-Yo Ma, and pianist Joel Fan played a benefit concert for Pro Musica in 2003 at the Santa Fe Opera. He has since performed with the Pro Musica orchestra as a soloist on several occasions, most recently in December 2021, in a Vivaldi, Bach, and Telemann program. Jacobsen returns to Santa Fe this December as a soloist and ensemble leader in Pro Musica’s new Bach Festival. With his brother Eric, a cellist and conductor, Jacobsen co-founded the Brooklyn Rider string quartet and The Knights chamber orchestra, both of which have a reputation for experimentation and inclusivity. In a statement announcing his appointment, Jacobsen promises to bring the same spirit to Pro Musica: “Part of honoring history and tradition is to question rigorously the assumptions and underpinnings of programming and performance, and to find ways of connecting what happens in the concert hall to larger societal issues, widening the tent culturally for the music we consider ‘classical.’” — Mark Tiarks/For The New Mexican