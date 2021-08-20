Symphony appoints new executive director
The ranks of women serving as the heads of local arts organizations just grew, with the Santa Fe Symphony’s announcement that Emma Scherer would become its next executive director on Sept. 12. She succeeds Daniel M. Crupi, whose two-year tenure ended in April, when he was appointed executive director of the Asheville (North Carolina) Symphony.
Scherer joins Emma Marzen, Santa Fe Desert Chorale executive director, Anne-Marie McDermott, Santa Fe Pro Musica artistic director, and Amy Iwano incoming head of Performance Santa Fe, in top positions with major Santa Fe performing arts groups. Their appointments have all been made within the last two years, ending a long period of gender stagnation in local arts leadership roles.
Like Marzen, Scherer’s background includes a stint in the Santa Fe Opera’s executive offices, having joined the staff in 2013 as its assistant to the general director and board relations manager. In 2016, she was promoted to executive office and board relations manager; she left the opera two years later to become manager of the Lyric Opera of Chicago’s Ryan Opera Center, its training program for young performers.
“By being in the general director’s office, I got to know every aspect of the company’s operations,” Scherer says, “and the city of Santa Fe from the ground up as well. So it’s a perfect background for my new position. And at the Ryan Opera Center, I worked with our media partners on the Lyric Opera’s virtual concert series, so I’m very excited to continue doing the same here with Hutton Broadcasting and the symphony’s incredible online offerings.”
A native of Eureka, Illinois, Scherer attended DePauw University in Greencastle, Indiana, where she received a Bachelor of Musical Arts Degree in Music Business, with a minor in Business. — Mark Tiarks
International Folk Art Market holds successful in-person market
The International Folk Art Market (IFAM) roared back to life in July with 115 artists from 30 countries, and roughly 9,000 attendees adhering to stringent COVID safety protocols. Total sales are estimated at $2.22 million, with approximately $186,000 generated in gross receipts tax to the local community. The 2021 festival brought in 72 percent of 2019 sales, when there were 21,000 attendees.
“With less than half of the normal number of attendees due to COVID safety protocols, the 2021 market far exceeded expectations and was an incredible success for IFAM artists and our community,” said Stuart Ashman, chief executive officer of IFAM, in a media announcement. “In line with our mission, the IFAM team is particularly proud that well over 80 percent of the sales are being transferred to the artists in their home countries.” — Jennifer Levin
SITE Santa Fe receives professional development grant
The Institute of Museum and Library Services awarded $131,800 to SITE Santa Fe for staff professional development. The Museums Empowered: Professional Development Opportunities for Museum Staff is an initiative of the Museums for America grant program that supports professional development to inspire systemic change. SITE is one of 22 recipients of the $29,545,363 in grant monies. SITE will use its portion to execute an institutional plan for diversity, equity, accessibility, and inclusion activities, as well as an assessment of SITE’s accessibility for employees and visitors with disabilities. — JL
