Signs of Life at the Greer Garson Theater

The City of Santa Fe plans to release requests for proposals in early to mid-October for the leasing and operation of three arts facilities on the former College of Santa Fe campus: the 513-seat Greer Garson Theater, the Garson Studios (sound stages and scene shop for film production), and the Visual Arts Center.

The city is certain to get at least one proposal to operate the theater, from a new organization named LiveArts Santa Fe, which co-hosted an informational meeting and open house at the Garson Theater on Saturday, Sept. 10, along with Theatre Santa Fe, an umbrella group which promotes performances and advocates on behalf of local producers.

