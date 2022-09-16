The City of Santa Fe plans to release requests for proposals in early to mid-October for the leasing and operation of three arts facilities on the former College of Santa Fe campus: the 513-seat Greer Garson Theater, the Garson Studios (sound stages and scene shop for film production), and the Visual Arts Center.
The city is certain to get at least one proposal to operate the theater, from a new organization named LiveArts Santa Fe, which co-hosted an informational meeting and open house at the Garson Theater on Saturday, Sept. 10, along with Theatre Santa Fe, an umbrella group which promotes performances and advocates on behalf of local producers.
LiveArts Santa Fe is headed by Vaughn Irving, who was artistic director of the Santa Fe Playhouse from 2015 to 2019, Cheryl Odom, a longtime theater program faculty member at the College of Santa Fe, and Joshua Allan Billiter, a technical theater graduate of the Santa Fe University of Art and Design. Santa Fe Community College will be a partner in the LiveArts application, adding a two-year theater training program based at the Garson Theater to its offerings. A resident professional repertory company and a series of community programs are also part of the LiveArts concept.
According to Rich Brown, the city’s economic and community development director, the 57-year-old theater has approximately $2.5 million in deferred maintenance work that would require funding from the successful applicant, in addition to generating annual revenues to cover operating costs. More information about the city’s plans for the campus can be found at santafenm.gov/midtown_site. Midtown Asset Development Manager Lee Logston is the contact for potential applicants, at lrlogston@santafenm.gov or 505-955-6251. — Mark Tiarks/For The New Mexican
Winners of Mayor’s awards for art excellence announced
The 30th annual Mayor’s Awards for Excellence in the Arts, which recognizes people who have made significant contributions to arts and culture in the city, will be given out from 5 to 8 p.m. Oct. 13 at SITE Santa Fe, 606 Paseo de Peralta.
The recipients are Judy Tuwaletstiwa in the Arts category; Ellen and Robert Vladem, Philanthropy; Santa Fe Art Institute, Arts Innovator; Kiwanis Club of Santa Fe, Culture Connects; Indigo Austin, Melissa Engestrom Youth Artist Award; and Patrick Lannan and the Lannan Foundation, Lifetime Achievement Award. It’s the first lifetime achievement recognition given out as part of the awards. Lannan died in July.
Artist and comedian Carlos Medina will host the ceremony, with a reception to follow. Admission is free, but registration is required. The deadline is 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16. Register at bit.ly/3xbHBqe.
— Brian Sandford
New Mexico’s second-ever poet laureate named
Lauren Camp has been appointed poet laureate of New Mexico, making her the second person to hold that title.
The move, announced by New Mexico Arts and the New Mexico State Library, took effect Sept. 1. Camp will serve a three-year term, speaking at schools and libraries, as well as documenting her travels around the state via a web journal and podcast.
Camp, who has published five poetry collections, lives in a rural area of Northern New Mexico and has taught through the state’s Poetry Out Loud program and her own community workshops. — B.S.
VoguereviewsArt of Indigenous Fashion
Vogue, the monthly fashion and lifestyle magazine, covered the IAIA Museum of Contemporary Native Art’s (108 Cathedral Place, 505-983-8900, iaia.edu/mocna) exhibit, The Art of Indigenous Fashion, in its September issue. The article (“A New Fashion Exhibit Spotlights Contemporary Indigenous Design,” Vogue, Sept. 7, 2022) by Christian Allaire (Ojibwe) includes full-color photographs by IAIA Social Media and Content Coordinator Nicole Lawe (Karuk). Allaire lauded the exhibition, which features fashions by more than 20 Indigenous designers from Canada and the United States, including Barry Ace (Odawa), Marcus Amerman (Choctaw), and Lauren Good Day (Arikara, Hidatsa, Blackfeet, and Plains Cree). “It proves that Indigenous design isn’t one specific thing but rather greatly varies depending on an artist’s tribe, location, and style,” Allaire wrote about the show, stating that “The standouts in the exhibit are those pieces that combine traditional craft with a modern point of view.” The Art of Indigenous Fashion is in view by admission ($10 with discounts available) through Jan. 8. iaia.edu/mocna — Michael Abatemarco